american-wheat-farmers-face-uncertain-future-amid-ukraine-invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put the livelihood of industry professionals of all kinds at risk. However, American wheat farmers are the latest to come under fire as Russian and Ukrainian supplies are sure to dwindle.

A Brief Rundown:

Russia and Ukraine account for about one-third of the world’s wheat production.

International supply chains will see further disruption as the invasion ensues.

America’s megadrought results in subpar wheat production, decreased supply.

Wheat Growers See Decreased Yield Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine account for just about a third of the world’s wheat production. As such, American farmers feel the pressure this season to produce a significantly positive yield. According to Successful Farming, the two nations’ conflict will contribute to a major downturn in overall wheat production this year.

Kansas wheat farmer Justin Knoph reflected on the war’s effect on global distribution. He shared his sympathies with the Ukrainian people and international wheat farmers with the outlet.

“Thinking about the people of Ukraine has evoked a whole new layer of emotion,” he said. “I’m thinking about farmers in Ukraine and the reality of trying to operate a farm during this turmoil.”

While he shared that he always takes the responsibility of his own wheat production seriously, this season will be different.

“It makes the job of raising this year’s wheat crop feel more important than ever.”

According to the outlet, the world consumes about 787.4 million metric tons of wheat annually. So with demand incredibly high, decreased yield and heavily interrupted trade routes are sure to result in a massive international shortage.

American Wheat Farmers Struggle to Meet International Demand

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has only served to worsen international supply chains, with inflation skyrocketing worldwide. Now though, American wheat farmers will have to work even harder to meet demand as America‘s “Breadbasket” faces worsening drought conditions.

Drought conditions are some of the worst they’ve been in decades in the American Midwest and as a result, wheat supplies will suffer.

According to Successful Farming, drier weather has been predicted throughout early spring, which will likely result in a poor wheat harvest overall. The end of February saw wheat ratings sitting at 38% poor to very poor condition. 37% of the American wheat was rated fair, while just 25% of this year’s crop saw a good to excellent score from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Spike in Fertilizer Prices Hit Record Highs

Like many products across the globe, most prominently oil and, therefore, gas, fertilizer has seen a significant increase in price since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has only exacerbated agricultural struggles.

In addition to Russia’s global wheat contributions, the outlet also reported that the invading nation, and its ally Belarus, account for 42% of global potash exports, a key component in fertilizer. That’s in addition to Russia’s supply of natural gas, a second component for fertilizer production.

As a result, Russia’s increasing isolation will surely see the prices of fertilizer skyrocket, while its wheat supply will suffer.

Combined, this may see American harvests lack the fertility necessary for maximum global yield.