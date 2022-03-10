Americans Eager To Join Ukrainians in Fight Against Russia Explain Their Decision

Many Americans have chosen to join forces with the Ukrainians against Russia. As Russia continues waging war, several U.S. citizens prepare to join the fight. However, Fox News correspondent Douglas Kennedy spoke with New York residents who wish to begin fighting.

At a Glance

All around the world, 16,000 people have volunteered to join the fight.

Some fear what could happen if America gets pulled into the fight.

“We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to straighten it out,” said former Marine Dennis Diaz. Diaz is prepared to channel his military background in Iraq and Afghanistan. “There’s a lot of similarities between what we did in Iraq and Ukraine.”

Last month, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a plea. However, the plea offered up citizenship to foreign fighters who are willing to defend Ukraine from Russia’s attacks. Ukraine also reports that 16,000 people from around the world have already volunteered to join the fight.

Andrew Bennett, a New Jersey Carpenter does not have any combat experience. However, he wishes to become one of the many Americans willing to join the Ukrainians. “

“These people are suffering,” he said. “Anything they need me to do, I’m a big, strong, able-bodied man. I can carry people. I can feed people, bandage people. Anything. Anything they need me to do.”

While some Americans are willing to join the fight, others fear what would happen if an American is sent into Ukraine. Former military contractor, Sean McFate, fears this as well as the potential dangers of pulling the U.S. into the European conflict.

“What happens if they get captured or killed by the Russians?” McFate questioned. “That will hand Putin an immense propaganda tool.”

However, Diaz disagreed with McFate’s protest. “As Americans, we take on the big bullies. And right now, Russia is the big bully. And we’re going to go out there and we’re going to help Ukraine,” he said.

BBQ Joint Launches Fundraiser to Support Ukraine

While Americans work to join the war against Russia with the Ukrainians, the Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association of the Okanagan partners with the Barking Parrot and Penticton Lakeside Resort to host a fundraising barbeque. These organizations formed the partnership hoping to help fund the people of Ukraine. Canada’s The Penticton Lakeside Resort is hosting the fundraiser. The fundraiser raises funds to help ease humanitarian and military aid for the Ukrainians.

In a recently shared press release, Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager Elizabeth Cucnik also discusses the benefits of the fundraiser. “The fundraiser guarantees a direct flow of donation money straight from your pocket to the front lines in Ukraine.”

The press release also continues by mentioning all the fundraiser raises money for. It will help provide supplies such as bulletproof vests, tactical helmets, medical kits; clothes, batteries, flashlights, baby food, groceries, hospital equipment, and supplies for seniors, to Ukrainian residents.

“Join the fight today against tyranny, despotism, totalitarianism, and oligarchism,” reads the press release. It also invites the public to the Friday fundraising event at the Lakeside’s The Barking Parrot!