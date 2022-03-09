Americans React To Record High Gas Prices: ‘Hurts Us Regular People’

You’ve likely seen the popular meme circulating by now. The words “take me somewhere expensive” appear in front of a couple sitting under the lights of a gas station. It might even make you laugh for a few seconds. That is, until you realize the serious dilemma record gas prices are costing regular citizens. Americans everywhere are grappling with this new normal as people claim it’s putting a major dent in their pockets.

Gas prices have risen to a record high for second day since ban on Russian oil

President Biden says Americans should use event as a way to “accelerate to transition of clean energy.”

People not able to commute to jobs

Gas has risen to more than $5 per gallon in some areas of the country

Following a ban on Russian oil implemented by President Joe Biden, gas prices have spiked to a record high for a second day in a row. And people everywhere are feeling it as the median price per gallon shoots to $4.252, Fox News reports.

The outlet spoke with several people about the rising costs of gas and how they’re dealing with the situation.

“It hurts us regular people,” a Maryland resident named Josh said. “We don’t have like a lot of money for s— like gas.”

Others echoed Josh’s concerns, desperate for Biden to do something.

“It was just a couple of days, and all of a sudden it’s almost up to $5. You can run, but you can’t hide from inflation,” Elmer said. “It makes it so you don’t want to drive, another resident, Elmer, said to the outlet.

“I didn’t know we were dependent on [Russia] for oil. Nobody told me until this happened. So it is all a surprise.”

Further, people are worried that even with working their normal 9 to 5 jobs, they won’t be able to afford the rising costs of gas to commute there.

“If it goes up to six or seven dollars, then you talk more like, is it affordable for you to even go to work?” Maryland resident Malcolm said.

President Biden Reflects on Record Gas Prices After Banning Russian Oil

In attempts to show support for Ukraine, Biden this week announced the ban on Russian oil following prompts from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden called the move a direct response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports. And the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” Biden said during the announcement.

He added at a press meeting:

“The decision today is not without cost here at home,” President Biden told said. “Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump. Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders – just since then – the price of gas at pumps in America went up 75 cents. And with this action it’s going to go up further.”

And with the action, some people are calling into question how the United States obtains oil.

“The economy is kind of going bad. I hope that it gets better. I hope that Biden’s doing his job and is really trying to help the people. Especially during this pandemic, now, a lot of people aren’t working and people don’t have the money for gas prices like that,” Maryland resident Millie said to Fox.