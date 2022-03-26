America’s ‘Doomsday’ Plane Travels With President Biden on Diplomatic Europe Trip

America’s “Doomsday” plane travels to Europe along with President Biden during a diplomatic trip. The plane, which is designed to act as a control center if there is an attack, has been seen flying over areas of Europe. This move, reports say, comes in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to unleash nuclear weapons or biological weapons. The plane includes a variety of control centers and satellites that allow for regular communication throughout the world.

The “Doomsday” plane is traveling to Europe with President Biden

The massive airplane operates as a control center in the event of an attack.

This plane can withstand an electromagnetic pulse created from a nuclear blast.

It is designed to serve as a “Flying Pentagon” and would serve as the main place of operations for the U.S. defense secretary and senior military personnel in the event of an attack.

Dubbed Nighthawk, the plane can remain in the air for days without needing to refuel.

The “Doomsday Plane” was seen among a fleet of jets traveling with President Joe Biden as he travels to Brussels to join talks with other world leaders regarding the invasion of Ukraine. Designed to withstand a nuclear war, the plane is a modified Boeing 747 the US Air Force calls Nightwatch. The “Doomsday” plane includes features that allow the craft to serve as an airborne core command-and-control center in the event there is a nuclear attack.

The ‘Flying Pentagon’ Has Some Impressive Bells and Whistles Unlike Any Other Aircraft

This Boeing 747 came with a pretty hefty price tag for the US Air Force. The $200 million aircraft can carry as many as 112 people. The “Doomsday Plane” features 18 bunks, six bathrooms as well as plenty of workspaces. These spaces include a briefing room, a conference room, and executive quarters.

There’s a dome on the top of the plane that is called the “ray dome.” This dome area contains dozens of satellite dishes as well as antennas that allow information to be sent to any location in the world. Including other ships, and even submarines.

Many other features on the plane, however, remain unknown. This is because the authorities are fairly secretive about parts of the impressive flying control center. However, reports do note that Nightwatch features shielding against thermal and nuclear threats. Nightwatch also has the ability to remain airborne for days without the need to refuel.

Nighthawk is ready for take-off at all times, reports note. According to reports, the “Doomsday” plane flew from Washington earlier this week; following the president during the European diplomatic discussions.