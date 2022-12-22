America’s Most Dangerous Jobs Revealed: See Full List of the Most Hardcore Industries

A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has revealed the most dangerous job in America this year. According to this new government data, being a logger has the highest risk. Industry experts say the occupation claims the title due to its extreme working conditions, harsh environment, and the “potential for blunt force trauma accidents.”

In addition, the federal agency also looked into how many fatal accidents occur each year in the logging industry. Last year, the trade had 82 fatal injuries for every 100,000 full-time loggers.

In second place are fishing and hunting workers with 75 deadly injuries, then roofers with 59.

According to Scott Dane, executive director of the American Loggers Council, the statistics show that logging is an undeniably risky business.

“There is no denying that logging is inherently dangerous and difficult,” he said. “This can be attributed to the working environment, such as winter snow conditions and rugged terrain.”

He added: “Additionally, the forces represented by felling and handling timber exposes loggers to the potential for blunt force trauma accidents.”

Dane adds that those in the industry take the label of working in the most dangerous field as “a badge of honor.” However, he says loggers today always make safety their number one priority.

Despite its classification as the most treacherous field of work, it’s not as hazardous as it was years ago. Dane adds that the industry has “evolved from on the ground hand felling, limbing and bucking to safer mechanized operations in much of the country.”

New report reveals logging, roofing, and transportation as some of the most dangerous jobs in America

As a result, these improvements have helped loggers keep away “from the hazardous exposure of falling trees and eliminates the need to use chainsaws in many instances.”

Additionally, the report also revealed another grim statistic. In 2021, an American employee reportedly passed away every 101 minutes from an injury on the job.

“Workers in transportation and material moving occupations experienced a series high of 1,523 fatal work injuries in 2021 and represent the occupational group with the highest number of fatalities,” the department said. “This is an increase of 18.8% from 2020.”

Specifically, the agency reveals that last year, “transportation incidents” resulted in the most fatal events. There were 1,982 deadly injuries— an increase from 2020’s 11.5%. “This major category accounted for 38.2% of all work-related fatalities for 2021,” they noted.

According to Tom Shanahan, vice president of Enterprise Risk Management and Executive Education at the National Roofing Contractors Association, “the inherent danger of falls is ever-present” for those who work in that line of work.

“Different kinds of roofs – especially the flatter they are, in residential settings – can give a person of sense of ‘well this is no big deal,’” he added. “And that is where we see many, many – it could be argued most of the fatalities occur, residential contractors or workers who aren’t preparing properly ahead of time for their work in terms of fall protection.”