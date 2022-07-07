America’s Most Patriotic Automaker Revealed

Curious about America’s most patriotic car manufacturer? Does “American-made” factor into the conversation when you’re looking for a new car? Well, look no further than right here, because we have the scoop on which American automaker bleeds red, white, and blue.

At a Glance

Jeep tops the list of most patriotic American brand for the 20th year in a row

The automaker beat out Disney, Amazon, and Coca-Cola

According to those surveyed, Jeep still embodies the American spirit and most represents patriotism

Jeep Named Most Patriotic Brand in America by Consumers

This may not come as a surprise to those of you who subscribe to this particular car company, but Jeep takes the cake when it comes to most patriotic. Would it surprise you to know that Jeep is being crowned for the 20th year in a row? That’s correct; in a survey of brand loyalty by the consultant agency Brand Keys, Jeep topped the list ahead of Disney, Amazon and Walmart, Coca-Cola, American Express and Ford.

“Brands now battle in a marketplace impeded by the pandemic, political tribalism, and intensified social activism, all of which coalesced to change lives and notions of patriotism,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys president. Individual definitions of patriotism have definitely changed over the years, as well as the notion of brand loyalty. During the height of the pandemic, people changed their buying habits, switching to delivery, changing brands altogether. Inflation has also affected the way people shop now, with Americans abandoning brands they’ve shopped for years because of sharply rising prices. All this, and Jeep is still the reigning champ of patriotism.

Why Jeep is Still at the Top of the Patriotic List

Jeep has always been synonymous with “freedom” for a lot of people. Jeep people are the strangest breed of car owners, taking the doors off their cars and all, but there’s a certain appeal to the commercials. Wide expanses of land, the mountains, out West, sprawls of roads in the middle of nowhere. Places where you can put the pedal to the floor and just go; you’re not going to meet another person on the road for miles.

It’s that sense of pure American freedom that gets Jeep people hooked. That, and the company designs some of its vehicles specifically with patriotism in mind. Most recently, they’ve come out with the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions. Both the Gladiator and the Wrangler feature an American flag decal on the fender, plus Jeep donates $250 of each sold to military charities. Jeep is even going electric now, which is not only good for America, but the world as a whole.

When it comes to patriotism and freedom and America, Jeep has the spirit. They may take the doors off their vehicles, but Jeep people may be onto something when it comes to the spirit of freedom.