America’s Worst Drivers Are Found in These States, New Study Reveals

America’s worst drivers have been put on blast by a new study that took data from 10 million insurance quotes. The study found that drivers in Utah are the worst in the nation, while those in Connecticut are much safer. It also claims that more accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations are occurring now than in the past.

QuoteWizard’s researchers found that, of all the states, Utah scored the worst in categories related to dangerous driving habits. These included the number of crashes, drunk drivers on the roads, and police tickets. 17-year-old Maddie Anderson was hit by another driver in Taylorsville, Utah on Sunday. She is now fighting for her life, reports The Daily Mail. This study was released with the hope of raising awareness and preventing future accidents.

Utah, California, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Ohio were the five states with the America’s worst drivers. Although last year’s survey ranked California lowest, researchers said that ‘it still had more DUIs over the past year than any other state.’ This week, the state patrol in Colorado warned drivers of an annual December increase in accidents involving pedestrians. This is caused by icy weather conditions that make driving more dangerous. Colorado was ranked as the 12th worst state for driving.

America’s worst drivers included Ohio near the top, despite improvement

In this year’s rankings, Ohio drivers made the biggest jump. However, even with this improvement, Ohio is now home to the fifth-worst drivers in the nation. Speeding and accidents are still the biggest problems in Ohio. Out of all states, Ohio ranks fourth when it comes to speeding violations, eighth for the number of accidents overall 14th for citations given out (for various offenses), and 15th in DUI standings.

Connecticut drivers were ‘the best in the nation’ by a wide margin, with low rates of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations. Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, and Arkansas also landed in the top 5 safest places to drive. According to researchers, states in the east generally have better drivers than those in the west. Of course, states with a high number of drunk drivers are more likely to see more crashes and speeding infractions.

Over 43,000 deaths resulted from car crashes last year in the US. That’s the most in 16 years as Americans went back to driving on highways after being quarantined at home due to COVID-19. In an effort to control the climbing number of deaths on US roads, the government has allocated $8 million for ad campaigns that will promote safe driving habits. Last year, banner headlines announced that speed-related traffic fatalities were up 17% from 2019 to 2020. The worst part? This increase happened even though there was less traffic on the roads in 2020 due to the pandemic—11,258 people died.

Speed was a factor in 29% of all car accidents where someone died. 87% of those deaths happened on roads other than interstate highways. 2020 traffic deaths were 10.5% higher than in 2019, the biggest yearly percentage increase since 1975 when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began recording such data.