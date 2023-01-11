Amtrak Passengers Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Due to Derailment Delay

Travel disruptions have been a major problem in the U.S. since a massive winter storm inundated western New York—and other states—with a historic Christmas blizzard. Afterward, Southwest Airlines left thousands of Americans stranded as their operations failed and poor weather led to thousands of canceled flights. The cherry on top, however, came Wednesday morning. The FAA’s NOTAM system failed entirely, forcing the administration to ground all U.S. flights. Just hours previously, hundreds of Amtrak passengers’ 17-hour trip turned into a near-40-hour nightmare after their train was delayed by another freight derailment.

ABC News reports 563 passengers boarded an Amtrak Auto Train from Washington D.C. to Orlando on Monday evening. The trip, expected to last 17 hours, was scheduled to arrive at its destination in Florida by Tuesday morning. However, 17 hours aboard turned into 37 when a CSX freight derailed Monday.

Due to the derailment, the Amtrak was forced off of its normal route, instead heading to Denmark, South Carolina. Once there, the passengers aboard the train then had to wait for a new crew to arrive.

Amtrak said on Tuesday evening, “The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south.” At the time, the company also informed the outlet that the train was on the move. They said in their statement, “We have been providing regular updates to customers, along with meals, snack packs and beverages. The onboard staff is working with pet owners to provide bathroom breaks.”

Per the outlet, the train’s conductor had to ask passengers to stop calling 911 after the Amtrak became stuck. The conductor stated, “For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage. We are giving you all the information in which we have. We are sorry about the inconvenience.”

Unbearable Amtrak Delay Precedes Mass Flight Cancelations Wednesday

As mentioned, the Federal Aviation Administration was forced to ground all U.S. flights on Wednesday after suffering a massive systems failure. Flights all across the U.S. were forced to a halt, leaving passengers stranded in airports and on the tarmac as the administration worked to remedy the problems.

The NOTAM System (Notice to Air Missions) failed around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Operations were eventually up and running again. But thousands upon thousands of domestic and international flights were impacted by the outage. Further, many industry professionals compared Wednesday’s shutdown to that Americans experienced more than 20 years ago on September 11th. The White House said this morning that there was no evidence of a cyberattack. However, they launched an investigation into the incident nonetheless.

John Cox, a former airline pilot and aviation safety expert, said in 53 years, “I’ve never heard the system go down like this. So something unusual happened.”

Just like how the freight derailment diverted and delayed Amtrak’s operations, so too did NOTAM’s failure impact flights Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “We are going to see the ripple effects from that, this morning’s delays through the system during the day. Now we have to understand…Why the usual redundancies that would stop it from being that disruptive did not stop it from being disruptive this time.”