Arby’s Sells Out of Limited-Supply ‘Smoked Bourbon’ in Minutes

Arby’s still has the meats, but it’s out of the bourbon. That’s right, the first name in fast-food roast beef—and other assorted meats—released a very limited-supply Arby’s Smoked Bourbon on Oct. 19. And the Twittersphere lost its meat-loving mind immediately after the smoky spirit went on sale at 12 p.m. ET with complaints about it being sold out in mere minutes.

Arby’s partnered with Ohio-based craft distillery Brain Brew to create the Smoked Bourbon. The bourbon was created using smoked hickory, mesquite, and pecan woods. Of course, these are the same woods used to smoke the meats on Arby’s Smokehouse Sandwiches. The 90-proof juice was tagged at $60. It was only available in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Arby’s declared the bourbon “sold out” via Twitter just 13 minutes after it went on sale. The fast-food chain also offered a cocktail smoker with wood chips shaped like its signature brown hat for $50. It, too, sold out.

We Have the Alcohol

Of course, this isn’t the first time Arby’s has dipped its toes into the spirits market. In 2021, Arby’s released a pair of fry-flavored vodkas—Crinkle Fry Vodka and Curly Fry Vodka. Both spirits also sold out very quickly.

“After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items,” said Jim Taylor, president of Arby’s, in a press release. “Arby’s smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand. So why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches?”

American oak was smoked in a patented process with hickory, mesquite, and pecan smoke from Sadler’s Smokehouse in Texas. The oak was then placed in the bourbon. Next, it was heated and cooled to replicate the variation of temperature through the seasons.

“We were thrilled to partner with Arby’s to craft Arby’s Smoked Bourbon,” said Doug Hall, the CEO and co-founder of Brain Brew. “We take pride in the hours of research, detail, and innovation that goes into creating custom bottles of bourbon for our collaboration partners, as well as consumers and enjoyed recreating one of Arby’s signature flavor profiles using the same smoked woods that they use at Sadler’s Smokehouse.”

Check Out the Twitter Beef

Check out some of the #Fail tweets below from the pour souls who were denied this liquid delicacy.

