Armed Intruder Caught at Joint Base Andrews Shortly After Vice President Harris’ Return

Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Joint Base Andrews when disaster nearly struck. Just after she arrived, authorities apprehended an armed intruder at the base. Two intruders drove through a security checkpoint at the base on Sunday night, The Hill reports. After authorities stopped the vehicles for failing to adhere to their warnings, the two exited the vehicle and fled. One of the intruders possessed a gun and authorities arrested him without injury. This comes after Vice President Harris and four cabinet secretaries traveled to Selma, Alabama to participate in commemoration events for “Blood Sunday.”

What We Know

Authorities stopped two intruders at Joint Base Andrews and apprehended an armed one.

This occured just as Vice President Harris and four cabinet secretaries returned from a “Bloody Sunday” anniversary commemoration.

The second intruder’s whereabouts and the pair’s motivations remain unknown.

Vice President Harris returned from Selma, Alabama where she spoke about civil rights.

Consequently, the official Joint Base Andrews Facebook account posted details, stating the base’s main gate remains closed for now.

“At approximately 9 p.m. today, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland,” the post states. “The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large. We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired. There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown. We will post updates to this page as more details are confirmed.”

Finally, President Biden reportedly returned directly to the White House from Delaware through helicopter, The Hill reports. Overall, the intruders’ motivations currently remain unclear. Joint Base Andrews reports it will continue providing updates as they become available.

Vice President Harris and the Four Cabinet Secretaries Attended a ‘Bloody Sunday’ Anniversary

Vice President Harris and the four cabinet members returned to Joint Base Andrews after attending a ceremony in Selma, Alabama. The event commemorated “Bloody Sunday’s” 57th anniversary, a pivotal civil rights event that occurred in 1965.

“In a moment of great uncertainty, those marchers pressed forward and they crossed,” Harris said while there. “We must do the same.” She said, “We must lock our arms and march forward. We will not let setbacks stop us.” She also stated to honor those who marched would require a push for “Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation.”

Furthermore, many cabinet secretaries attended, like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan also attended.