Army Holds Massive Arctic Readiness Exercise in Alaska’s Remote Interior

The Army is training soldiers to make sure their arctic readiness is where it needs to be just in case they have to fight in extreme conditions.

That’s right, folks. If any of you Outsiders live in The Last Frontier, there’s a chance you might see an increase in military presence this month. The Army is holding the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise through March 27. Their goal is to practice rapidly deploying a brigade-sized force quickly and efficiently and to be able to do so in extremely cold weather conditions.

When we say “cold weather,” we mean it. The average low temperatures in March at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, can reach three degrees below zero. Meanwhile, the average high temperatures in March barely make it to the freezing level.

What You Need To Know

Approximately 8,000 soldiers from around the world will take part in the arctic readiness exercise

Average low temperatures at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage can reach three degrees below zero

Cold-weather training will focus on large-scale combat operations, including battle drills and live-fire exercises

Residents in interior Alaska will see an increase in convoy traffic and military movements this month

8,000 Army Soldiers Participating in Arctic Readiness Training

There are approximately 8,000 soldiers who are participating in the Army’s arctic readiness training exercise. Participants in the training include 2nd Division, Canadian Army Paratroopers, Canadian Army’s 450th Tactical Helicopter Squadron, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from 17th Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and other soldiers in the Army as well.

Further, the training will go down as the state’s first Home Station-Combat Training Center rotation. It will focus on large-scale combat operations, including battle drills and live-fire exercises.

Fort Greely Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Joey Orr told Fox Weather the training is critical and equally important compared to others.

“This scenario provides realistic and relevant training that enables us to respond more effectively to regional crises, meet future security needs, and is critical to sustaining readiness,” he said.

Maj. Scott Beckett is Fort Greely’s Chief of Plans and Operations. He talked about the importance of having assets and relationships in place in the state.

“Living and training alongside our partners helps the U.S. maintain the relationships and trust that are essential for ensuring not only arctic readiness but also regional and global security.”

As we mentioned above, there’s a chance that Alaska residents will see an increase in military movements this month, especially on Richardson Highway. That’s where soldiers will be shifting between Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage to Fort Greely. But it shouldn’t significantly affect any civilians.

“Successful execution of JPMRC 22-02 takes a total team effort,” Orr continued. “It exercises unit and installation-support agencies and builds readiness from Alaska to Hawaii to Fort Polk. There is no doubt it will increase America’s arctic readiness and improve the competence and professionalism of our soldiers and leaders.”