Army Soldier Killed in Helicopter Incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia

On Wednesday (March 30th) a Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident. The incident reportedly involved two UH-60 helicopters at Wright Army Airfield at approximately two in the morning.

According to Fox News, Fort Stewart spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder, confirms that two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were part of the incident. However, she did not say if one or both helicopters crashed.

Elder also says she is not aware of any injuries due to the incident. She did decline to release any more information. This is due to an investigation that the U.S. Army is conducting.

The media outlet further reports that the Fort Stewart soldier’s name is not being released at this time. The soldier is part of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. In response to the incident, the Army is shutting down Wright Army Airfield until further notice.

According to its website, Wright Army Airfield is a joint public and military airport at Fort Stewart. It is along with MidCoast Regional Airport. It notably became a joint-used facility in 2007. The airport is named “Midcoast ” because of its position between the commercial airports in Savannah and Brunswick. It is also midway between Charleston and Jacksonville.

George State Representative Al Williams Issues A Statement About the Fallen Soldier at Fort Stewart

According to WTOC 11, Georgia State Representative, Al Williams has released a statement about the soldier’s death at Fort Stewart. “You know, having just been, a representative for the 3rd Infantry Division. To include commanding general, command sergeant major, and the garrison commander just yesterday for 3rd Infantry Day. It hit particularly hard. And I think about his loved ones and these things. It’s tragic when you hear that.”

Williams has been a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from the 168th District since 2002.

The 3rd Infantry Division also released a statement similar to the media outlets about what happened at Fort Stewart. Those on Facebook responded to the incident. “Sending prayers to family all involved,” one follower wrote. “I certainly hope the family do not read this before they are notified of their soldiers passing. As a mother of a soldier in the Army, this is truly heartbreaking for everyone involved.”

Another follower added, “Sending prayers for all involved and affected training accidents can be the most difficult.”