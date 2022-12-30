Arrest Made in Connection to University of Idaho Student Murders

Authorities have finally made an arrest in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders originally took place in November.

According to Fox News, confirmation of the arrest comes from a high-ranking law enforcement source. The man suspected of the Idaho murders is in his late 20s. He was arrested by local police and FBI agents at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Though the suspect is a college student, he, unlike the victims, was not enrolled at the University of Idaho.

Per the news outlet, a press conference is being held at 1 p.m. in Moscow, Idaho to announce the break in the case.

Investigators Initially Baffled By Brutal Idaho Murders

As we await further news regarding the Friday morning arrest, residents living near the University of Idaho are left shaken by the brutal murders of the four young college students.

On November 13th, authorities were called to a rental home lying just yards away from the university campus. Upon arriving, they found four students—Ethan Chapin (20), Xana Kernodle (20), Kaylee Goncalves (21), and Madison Mogen (21)—had all been stabbed multiple times in their torsos, seemingly ambushed in their sleep. Authorities said the murder weapon was a large thick-bladed knife.

Per the outlet, there were two surviving female roommates who apparently slept through the attack.

When the investigation into the Idaho murders began, officials said the brutal attacks were targeted. Afterward, they locked their focus on tracking down the occupants of a 2011 to 2013 white Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the home at the time of the murders.

This is a developing story…