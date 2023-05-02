Atlanta Falcons reveal familiar jersey number for No. 1 pick Bijan Robinson

There’s a new No. 7 in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons first round pick Bijan Robinson will wear No. 7, the team announced on social media Tuesday.

The No. 7 jersey was made famous in Atlanta by Michael Vick, who made three Pro Bowls in the jersey number after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft.

After Vick was suspended and then released, nobody wore the uniform number for the Falcons until kicker Younghoe Koo in 2019. Koo has worn it since then but has given it up for Robinson to wear. Robinson wore the No. 5 at Texas.

Robinson will be the ninth player to wear the No. 7 jersey for the Falcons. The others players to wear the number are Vick, Koo, Tony Graziani, Perry Klein, Hugh Millen, Browning Nagle, Pat Sullivan and Wade Traynham.

Vick and Koo are by far the most productive players to wear the uniform number. They have combined to produce an Approximate Value of 85. The other six players combined to produce an AV of 11 in the uniform.

Koo’s new number has not been revealed.

There's something about that #7 pic.twitter.com/bNjLj7los8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 2, 2023

Bijan Robinson was the No. 1 running back prospect in the NFL Draft

Bijan Robinson was the No. 1 running back prospect in the NFL Draft, which led to his selection in the top 10. The Falcons picked him with the No. 8 overall selection.

He was the first running back selected in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“On the website, it may say running back, but he’s more than a running back. He truly is,” Atlanta running backs coach Michael Pitre said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “He has an ability to change and affect the game anywhere he’s lining up on the field, and that’s what I think makes us excited about him, because of all the things we do from an offensive scheme standpoint.”

Robinson left Texas as one of the best running backs in program history. His 3,410 rushing yards ranks fourth all-time behind a trio of legendary runners in Ricky Williams, Cedrick Benson, and Earl Campbell. All three of those players spent four years with the Longhorns, while Robinson declared after his junior season.

That junior season was a special one for Robinson. He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. He also earned a spot as a unanimous first-team All-American.