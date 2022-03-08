Atlantic Beach Bike Fest Set to Return After 2-Year Cancelation

After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest is heading back to the East Coast. However, motorcyclists should expect a few changes.

At a Glance

Atlantic Beach Bike Fest Will Make its Return in May

Since 1980, the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest has been a staple to the South Carolina coastal town economy. When it began, the event only brought in a few hundred bikers. But over the decades, the crowds grew. And by the last event in 2019, more than 20,000 people were in attendance.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020, organizers decided to cancel the festivities. And they made the same choice in 2021. However, the 2022 event is officially a go. In December, the Atlantic Beach, S.C. town council approved the festival’s return for this memorial day weekend.

“It’s been missing for a couple years, and the town is excited,” said Mayor Jake Evans. “We’ve got a bunch of vendors who are excited to come back. Of course, everyone is excited to see bike fest come back to Atlantic Beach.”

The festival will run from Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30.

Originally, the council voted to change vendor hours and only allow them to operate from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on May 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on May 28-29, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 30. But on Monday (March 8), the board opted to push the closing times an extra hour each day.

The Annual Festival Will Still Make Special Considerations Due to COVID

During the Atlantic Beach January meeting, a few council members asked how they could keep festival-goers safe amid the COVID pandemic. And a local doctor contacted Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum with an idea.

The doctor asked if he could set up a booth that offers COVID-19 vaccinations and on-site testing. The town council approved the request.

“That gives us a second step in trying to keep our people safe and protect the town from the COVID,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Josephine Isom.

On Monday, the council also passed an ordinance that will ban open carry weapons at the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest and all town festivals thereafter. The decision came after the South Carolina state legislature passed an open carry bill last year.

“This is being done to protect the health and safety of our community and our residents,” Quattlebaum said.