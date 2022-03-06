Average Gas Prices Hit $4 For Only Second Time Ever

These are unprecedented times the world endures as multiple historic events unfold. Combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, things have trickled downhill. Supply chain and labor shortages became prominent during the holidays, later followed by record inflation. Now, these have been capped with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As these issues converge, average gas prices hit $4.00 per gallon for only the second time ever.

Highlights:

National average gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2012.

Gas prices have risen at the fastest rate in history since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Experts speak to the effect of Russian sanctions on the global market.

Americans have spoken out about rapidly increasing gas prices.

American Gas Prices Hit $4 Following Russian Invasion

Here in the United States, inflation had recently sent gas prices on an upward trend. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago saw the overall cost of fuel become exacerbated. Now, many Americans are dropping quite a pretty penny to fill their tanks.

According to the Daily Mail, national gas prices rose about 15.8 cents on Friday, then another eight on Saturday. Overall, since the invasion began last week, prices have increased by an average total of 33 cents per gallon. As of Sunday, it’s become the second-highest spike ever recorded. The current crisis is only topped by that of gas prices immediately following the destruction of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Already, the Eastern European conflict, combined with inflation, has several U.S. states’ average gas prices sitting well over $4.00 per gallon. These include California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Illinois, Arizona, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. As per the outlet, six additional U.S. states trail closely behind, with average prices cents from achieving that $4.00 mark.

Russian Sanctions Send Global Market Spiraling

While hopefully, sky-high gas prices remain a temporary crisis, Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for OPIS to CNN, said, “This is not the end of it,” referring to the Eastern European war and national gas prices.

He added, “We’re already up another 14 cents on wholesale gas prices this morning,” claiming, “It’s absolutely out of control. When you get increases this quick, and this dramatic, you really scald the public.”

Although international Russian sanctions intend to isolate the invading country and deal a significant blow to its overall economy, they have significant negative effects on the issuing countries. Pushing Russia out of global trade chokes out crude oil resources internationally, resulting in far more limited supplies and rapidly increasing costs.

Americans Speak Out About Gas Prices in Connection to Ukraine

Since gas prices went on the rise last week, many Americans have become outspoken about the current global economy, the Eastern European crisis, and national gas prices specifically. However, despite incessant grumblings about the cost per gallon, some Americans have stated they’re willing to battle increased prices after seeing images from Ukraine.

In speaking with the news outlet, Los Angeles resident Jaqueline St-Anne said, “I would rather have high gas prices here than an authoritarian regime in the Ukraine. If we have to suffer with a little bit of inflation and gas prices for a while to assure that such a wonderful country as Ukraine has an opportunity to develop its democracy, then we should do that.”