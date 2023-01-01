baggage-handler-killed-at-alabama-airport-after-reportedly-being-sucked-into-plane-engine

An American Airlines Piedmont baggage handling employee died at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport after reportedly being sucked into a plane engine on Saturday (December 31st).

According to FOX News, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed the baggage handler was killed on the ramp at the airport where American Airlines Flight 3408, which is an Embraer E175 twin-jet, was parked. The aircraft was scheduled to depart from Gate 4 of the Montgomery Regional Airport Saturday afternoon. It was reported that the employee died in an “accident involving one of the airplane’s engines that was running.”

The airport also posted about the baggage handler’s situation on Twitter. “Today around 3 p.m. an American Airlines ground crew Piedmont employee was involved in a fatality,” the tweet reads. “No additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

Executive director, Wade Davis, also stated that the airport is saddened by the tragic loss of the baggage handler. “We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” he said. In response to the incident, the airport initially grounded all outbound and inbound flights. However, it resumed normal operations at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

FOX News reported passengers who had experienced flight changes due to the accident were asked to check with their airline carrier. From there, the airline carrier would provide updates on the flight.

Meanwhile, the baggage handler’s identity has not been publicly disclosed. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the situation. The FAA also said that the NTSB would be in charge of the investigation and would be providing additional updates.

American Airlines Issues Statement About Baggage Handling Employee’s Death

Following the news that the baggage handler was tragically killed, American Airlines issued a statement about the accident.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member of Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM),” American Airlines shared. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

Piemont Airlines also went on to issue a statement about the baggage handler and said it has mobilized its CARE team to assist the victim’s family, friends, and co-workers.

View From the Wing reported that speculations are now surfacing as to what happened to the baggage handler. The media outlet explained that the employee may have approached the aircraft engine while the engine was running or thrust was inadvertently applied to the engine while was parked.