barack-obama-announces-positive-covid-19-test

Though the pandemic is slowly drifting into the rearview mirror, COVID-19 remains a presence in our lives. Thankfully, cases are dropping and the illness seem to get less severe with each variant. However, thousands of people still test positive for COVID every day. And today (Sunday, March 13), former President of the United States, Barack Obama, announced on social media that he, unfortunately, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Luckily, though, it doesn’t seem to have hit the Obama family too hard. The former President says his symptoms are mild, and the former First Lady avoided the illness altogether.

In a message posted to his Twitter account, former President Barack Obama writes, “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.