‘Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown’ Won’t Be On Broadcast TV: Here’s Where to Stream It

Generations of viewers have enjoyed Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown over broadcast tv, but that’s no longer the case. Every February, families all over sat down to watch the special, which first aired in 1975. This year, you won’t be able to watch the Valentine’s Day holiday special on ABC like in years past – it’s only available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

In fact, you can’t find the Peanuts movies or specials on any popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube. For now, it’s exclusively at Apple TV+

This Emmy-winning adaptation of Charles M. Schulz’s timeless “Peanuts” comic strip is the thirteenth installment in its celebrated series. With Valentine’s Day swiftly approaching, people are frantically searching Google to figure out where they can watch the Charlie Brown special and other related questions. Confusion and distress abound among devoted fans of this classic character as answers remain obscured.

How to stream ‘Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown’

Not being on broadcast TV is a great advantage since you can access the content whenever it suits you – including right this moment. By My Valentine, Charlie Brown is only available on demand via Apple TV+ for the time being.

If you want to watch the special, get access by signing up for an Apple TV+ subscription. For $6.99 per month, you can stream and enjoy all of their shows. There’s also a free seven-day trial too. Apple TV+ can be accessed anywhere and on virtually any device. This includes Amazon’s app store, Apple’s app store, Google Play Store, and Samsung TV. It is compatible with gaming consoles like the PS4 or Xbox One. It can be accessed through other digital devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Unlike other Peanuts specials, ‘Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown’ won’t be available for free

If you would like to view Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown straightaway, subscribing to Apple TV+ is your only option! Fortunately, it won’t cost you anything extra; the Charlie Brown specials are included in every subscription. Unlike past “Peanuts” specials, non-subscribers will not be able to watch the special for free.

Apple TV+ was a later entry into the streaming service arena. It has come a long way since its initial launch and now provides exceptional streaming services for a modest price point. Apple TV+ is filled with Emmy-winning titans such as Ted Lasso, critically acclaimed series like Shrinking and Severance plus the Oscar-acclaimed CODA.

Charles M. Schulz, nicknamed “Sparky,” was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1922. He always wanted to be a cartoonist and realized his dream after his first comic strip, “Li’l Folks,” was picked up by a local newspaper when he was only in his 20s. The original comic strip featured children with large heads who acted like adults–“Peanuts.” The strip became so popular that it was nationally syndicated.