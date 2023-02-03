Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed.

Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog Day celebration. However, as the event drew nearer to Fred issuing his weather prediction, organizers told the crowd of their beloved groundhog’s untimely death, The Montreal Gazette reports.

“In life, the only thing that’s certain is that nothing is certain,” event organizer Roberto Blondin lamented. “Well, this year it’s true. It’s true and it’s unfortunate. I announce to you the death of Fred.” Blondin tried to rouse Fred from hibernation during the night for the upcoming festival, yet sadly discovered that there were no detectable signs of life.

As per the Montreal Gazette, Fred would be typically transferred from his closed barn to a warm log cabin that could easily rouse him. Blondin is convinced that Fred passed away in hibernation towards the end of last year. Fred was 14 years old, which is quite a feat for a groundhog. According to Terminix, the average life expectancy is three years.

Fred’s Groundhog’s Day replacement predicted a delayed spring

“Everyone was very sad. You could see it on their faces,” explained Renée Laurendeau, a spokesperson for the event. Even though Fred had passed away, the Groundhog Day celebrations in Val-d’Espoir continued as Blondin said it was what Fred would have wanted – for a youngling to replace him and predict the weather.

In Fred’s place, a child with a groundhog hat was called up on the stage and was handed a toy groundhog. The child declared the shadow could be seen, so this year will have a delayed spring.

In much the same way as Punxsutawney Phil, Fred would peep out of his den to scout for a shadow. If one was present, winter’s reprieve would be prolonged. However, if he found none, springtime festivities could begin earlier than expected. “It’s nice and sunny here, so sadly, it will be a late spring,” Laurendeau reasoned.

“We take a lot of care with him; we have a veterinarian there,” Laurendeau explained. Fred’s forecasts were followed by his return home, where he would remain dormant until temperatures rose to 6 C or the arrival of spring. To preserve the timeless tradition, organizers have declared that a new groundhog will lead next year’s ceremony. “He was at least 14 years old,” Laurendeau. “That’s pretty old for a groundhog.”

In the U.S., Punxsutawney Phil’s annual appearance saw his shadow, hinting that winter will linger for another season. This is the third consecutive year of this prediction, as Americans brace themselves for a long cold spell ahead.