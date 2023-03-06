Ben Savage of ‘Boy Meets World’ Fame Announces 2024 Congressional Run

Former child star Ben Savage announced his candidacy for California’s open 30th Congressional District seat. The Boy Meets World star will run for Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s vacant seat, since Schiff is now running to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who will retire at the end of her term.

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” Savage wrote in an Instagram post.

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests,” he continued.

He described himself as a “proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community.”

California’s 30th district lies directly in the heart of Los Angeles, encompassing West Hollywood, Burbank, and parts of Pasadena. A rep for Savage said he will first get married before committing all of his focus to the race:

Ben Savage interned in D.C. for a senator in 2004

“[Ben] is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community.” (Earlier in January, Savage announced he is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.)

Little brother to arguably the most famous child actor in movie history Fred Savage, Ben played the lead role of Cory Matthews on ABC’s Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000. He then reprised his character in the 2014 reboot, Girl Meets World. His most recent roles were two TV films, in 2022 and 2020.

Savage unsuccessfully ran for West Hollywood City Council in 2022 on a platform of community safety, housing, and homelessness, according to his website. The 2004 Stanford grad studied political science in college, as well.

Savage will run as a Democrat in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election. He is one of seven candidates vying for the spot in 2024. Only one is a Republican.

During a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Savage said he interned with then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, R-PA. He said he thought the internship would be a fun experience and that DC is all about connections.

When asked if he was thinking about making a career in politics, he said, “Acting and politics are almost too similar. I don’t know… You have to be a very specific breed to do that.”