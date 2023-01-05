Bessie Hendricks, Oldest Living Person in United States, Dead at 115

Bessie Hendricks of Lake City, Iowa died at 115 years old. A year ago, Hendricks became the oldest living person in the United States.

Hendricks was born on November 7, 1907. Before marrying and starting a family, Hendricks was a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse in the state. She eventually went on to have five children, nine grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. Not only that, but she also had 42 great-great grandchildren.

Hendricks was first named the country’s oldest person back in January of 2022. Multiple sources online now claim that with Hendricks’ passing, the title belongs to one person from California. Edie Ceccarelli is currently 114 years old and will turn 115 on February 5th of this year, according to The Hill.

Hendricks revealed the secret to a long life at her 110th birthday party back in 2017.

She reportedly said that the secret to a long life was “hard work.” Bessie Hendricks was still crocheting even past her 100th birthday. Her family also reports that she closely followed the teams of the Iowa Hawkeyes, having been a lifelong fan.

On her 112th birthday, her family told local media that “avoiding stress” but “not sweets,” was the secret to her longevity.

People Online React to Bessie Hendricks’ Death

Hendricks broke out into song during that party, surprising her family and guests. She sang a verse of “You Are My Sunshine.” The decades-old tune was written back when Hendricks just 32 years old.

According to BBC News, Hendricks grew up in the rural farmlands of Iowa. She graduated high school in 1926 and married husband Paul Hendricks in 1930. As a child, she reportedly would make taffy candy and feed it to her horses for fun.

Hendricks and her husband sold their family farm in 1979. There, she had a vegetable garden and he raised cattle. Paul Hendricks died in 1995, one month before their 65th wedding anniversary.

Back in April 2022, a fan-group was made on Facebook in her honor, and fans have now left messages of well-wishes to her family upon news of her passing.

Plenty of people from far and wide grieved the loss of Bessie Hendricks. Many of them commemorated her with sweet comments online.

“Rest in peace you seen everything good and bad abouht this world going back 115 years wow,” one user said. Another person agreed, going through a list of monumental events Hendricks witnessed in her lifetime.

“RIP. Imagine the world she saw,” they wrote. “Women gaining the right to vote. 2 world wars. 19 presidents. The Civil Rights Movement. The Great Depression The Great Recession Just amazing.”

Another person simply commented: “That’s a pretty good run.”

According to reports, funeral and memorial services haven’t been announced.