Bette Midler Blasted for ‘Try Breastfeeding’ Tweet Amid Baby Formula Shortage

Sometimes people just gotta put Twitter down. Bette Midler tweeted regarding the baby formula shortage. It didn’t go well. The actress is often outspoken on a number of issues, and the news cycle in general. However, this latest fiasco has landed her in some hot water with certain fans.

Bette Midler’s Bad Tweet

All across America families are finding it difficult to find baby formula

A story came out noting that only three companies control about 90% of the market

Bette Midler sent out a tweet that seemed to suggest that mothers simply breastfeed instead

A number of fans and followers online took exception to the tweet

Some are calling her “ignorant” and others “offensive” for the comments that she made on Twitter.

“TRY BREASTFEEDING! It’s free and available on demand,” the actress sent out. The message was in response to a report that Stephanie Ruhle was posting about.

“The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly,” the Ruhle tweet said. It went on to say that three American companies control more than 90% of the market. Along with lobbying efforts, foreign formulas aren’t allowed into the states or into the market.

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

Ilyse Hogue, an author, tweeted back at Midler for the mishap.

“Bette, respectfully, this is a very bad take. I had twins. I didn’t produce enough milk for both. Without formula, I would have had to have chosen which one got to eat. To say nothing of kids that get separated from the birth mothers very young.”

So, the hits kept coming in. After the tweet was sent out, a flood of messages from all over the place came to Midler. She took the criticism. When it seemed like the tweets just wouldn’t stop, Midler posted again. Mothers gave their testimonies and the actress eventually posted a disclaimer.

Midler Clarifies her Original Statement

The first post came down and Bette Midler put up another tweet. Despite the criticism that she received, there were some fans that defended her comments. It took 20 minutes or so for the follow-up, and some people didn’t really like the second message either.

“People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a ‘scientifically researched product,’ that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES.”

People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

That term, “wet nurse” seemed to set off more criticism. Overall, it just seemed to be a tone-deaf message regarding the situation. Social media is going to respond to things like this and seemingly doubling down isn’t always the best way to handle things. However, it seems like people will likely move on with the shortage itself being the most important thing.