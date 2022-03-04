Biden Administration Facing Lawsuit Over FBI Surveillance of Parents Protesting School Boards: Report

Several states filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking any records on FBI surveillance of parents protesting school boards done by the Biden administration.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a former Congressman, represents the 13 states. Defendants include President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who are accused of violating the Freedom of Information Act. The plaintiffs are Indiana, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

“We just want the facts,” Rokita said to Fox News. “Rather than cooperate, the Biden administration has sought to conceal and downplay its culpability. What are they hiding? Why won’t they come clean? Hoosiers and all Americans deserve to know.”

This comes on the heels of another controversy surrounding education. The National School Board Association’s (NSBA) sent a much-criticized letter to President Biden.

“These threats or actual acts of violence against our school districts are impacting the delivery of educational services to students and families,” the letter purported. In it, protesting parents were likened to domestic terrorists. The NSBA encouraged drastic measures such as using the Patriot Act against them. Reportedly, Cardona solicited the email exchange, but he denied any involvement.

Biden Administration Used FBI Resources Against Parents, Lawsuit Alleges

After the NSBA sent the letter to the president, Garland reportedly directed the FBI to support local educators. During testimony before a congressional committee, Garland said he did not compare parents to domestic terrorists.

“Attorney General Garland testified in Congress that his Memorandum was based on a now debunked and rescinded letter drafted by individuals in the Federal Government (EOP, ED, and DOJ) working with the National School Boards Association (‘NSBA’) dated September 29, 2021,” the lawsuit explained. “This letter, from the NSBA to President Biden, called on him to invoke ‘the PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism,’ arguing that as ‘acts of malice, violence and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.'”

Additionally, 41 Republican lawmakers demanded that Cardona resign. This also included Rep. Lisa McClain who suggested that Biden “immediately fire” him. The politicians then penned a letter of their own.

“In your inaugural address before the American people you said, ‘to overcome these challenges- to restore the soul and to secure the future of America-requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity,’” the letter alleged. “Later you said, ‘unity is the path forward.’”

While the Biden Administration has yet to issue their response, a lawsuit alleging that school boards encouraged the use of FBI resources to spy on parents is certainly a bad look.