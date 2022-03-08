Biden Administration Wants Trucks To Cut Smog Emissions By 90 Percent

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put out a proposal that would require trucks to cut down their soot and smog emissions.

Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions would need to be cut by 90% by 2031.

This proposal is the first step in the EPA’s Cleaner Trucks Initiative.

Tens of millions of people are affected by smog from trucks.

NOx emissions have already been going down for years.

EPA Hopes To Lower Smog Emissions With the Cleaner Trucks Initiative

The proposal, released on Monday, March 7, would greatly lower pollution levels in the U.S.

This proposal to reduce truck smog emissions is only the first part of the EPA’s plan. Overall, the agency wants to reduce NOx and greenhouse gas emissions over several years. They plan to do this by releasing a series of rules over time. This proposal would be the first rule. It will apply to trucks starting in the model year 2027.

Emissions in the U.S. have already been dropping. In a ten-year period, they dropped by more than 40%. However, the EPA says that there is always more work to be done. Starting with big trucks could make a huge difference in a little amount of time. Trucks are responsible for almost half of all annual pollution in the U.S. However, they only make up 3% of vehicles on the road.

Other things will contribute to this plan, as well. The overall fleet of trucks is definitely a part of the plan, but so are new vehicles. As older trucks are retired and replaced by newer, cleaner, trucks, emissions will naturally go down. All in all, the proposal will reduce NOx emissions by 60% by the year 2045.

Other plans like this have already been put into motion across the country. For example, CA has offered to install more roadside pollution testers. They would also issue “pollution tickets.”

The EPA added that there will be a comment period in which stakeholders and the public can voice their support or concerns about the proposal.

The EPA Plan Will Make Air More Breathable For Americans

According to the EPA, the goal of the proposal is to “deliver significant and needed public health benefits.” Cleaner air could reduce many of the common breathing issues across the country, and lower the number of deaths and hospitalizations caused by them.

The EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, says that about 72 million people live near freight truck routes in the U.S. Thus, they often have to deal with increased pollution and health risks.

“These overburdened communities are directly exposed to pollution that causes respiratory and cardiovascular problems, among other serious and costly health effects,” Regan said.

The EPA itself also mentioned all of the health benefits this proposal would have. For example, there would be 18,000 fewer cases of childhood-onset asthma. There would also be 3.1 million fewer cases of asthma in general. According to Newsweek, this plan would lead to 6,700 fewer emergency room visits and 2,100 fewer premature deaths.

The EPA will be holding a space for any and all comments from stakeholders and the public.