Biden, FTA Announce More Than $400 Million for Transportation Projects in 39 States

On Monday (March 14th), U.S. President Biden and the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $409 million in grants for 70 transportation projects in 39 states. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the transportation projects will be using the funds to modernize and electrify America’s buses. In return, the projects will make bus systems and routes more reliable and improve their safety. Thus helping dozens of communities purchase new technology and electric buses. Which will help to reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner air.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Shares Details About the President Biden and FTA’s Transportation Projects’ Grants

While sharing more details about President Biden and FTA’s transportation projects’ grants, U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, stated, “These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need. Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the President’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”

The FTA also reveals that it has received more than $2.5 billion in funding requests. This is more than five times the amount of funding available in the previous law. However, under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, an additional $5.1 billion in formula and competitive grant funding is now authorized under the Grants for Buses and Buses Facilities Program. This will take place over the next five years. Meaning more transportation projects are able to receive funds.

FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez further comments on the upcoming transportation projects. “Transit agencies are replacing aging buses and facilities with newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain. Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis.”

President Biden and U.S. Department of Transportation Recently Gave $1.14 Billion to Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories

The grants news also comes just weeks after President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $1.14 billion for Puerto Rico and U.S. territories. The four territories included are American Samoa; the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands; Guam; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The amount that is available to Puerto Rico and the U. S. Territories in the 2022 Fiscal Year is $219 million.

Deputy Federal Highway Administrator, Stephanie Pollack, added, “This funding will help Puerto Rico and the territories improve their highway networks, stimulate economic opportunity and increase highway safety. Today’s funding will help move forward major repairs to highways and bridges and improve transportation systems on these islands.”