Biden Presides Over Commissioning of USS Delaware

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were on hand for the commissioning of the USS Delaware on Saturday. It’s a new nuclear-power submarine for the Navy. Biden praised his wife as an “incredible partner” in a brief 3-minute address on Saturday. “Jill has watched over the progress of the USS Delaware for years,” Biden said. She did become the ship’s official sponsor in 2018.

Biden Appears With First Lady To Commission USS Delaware

“She always holds military and their families in her heart,” Biden said. “And that is not hyperbole, that is real.” So, the submarine’s black turret loomed behind Biden as he spoke from the bunting-draped platform in the bright spring sunshine. The USS Delaware is a 377-foot-long submarine and it’s one of 19 Virginia-class fast attack submarines in the US Navy’s fleet.

The submarine arrived at the Port of Wilmington this week in Delaware. It did so that it and her crew could finally receive its traditional welcome before a tightly limited audience of 1,500.

“It’s difficult to put into words how much it means to be a part of the USS Delaware family,” Jill Biden said. “It’s an incredible honor that I take seriously. I have cherished getting to know this community. I’ve seen the heart of this crew, and it makes me feel both proud and humbled to be your shipmate for life.”

Meanwhile, Jill Biden officially christened the boat back in 2018. She smashed a bottle of champagne across its bow during a ceremony at a Virginia shipyard. Delaware Gov. John Carney recounted the moment on Saturday, saying, “That bottle just exploded, it was something to behold.”

Biden happens to be named as the boat's sponsor during a Pentagon ceremony announcing the future vessel's name in 2012. That was when her husband was vice president.

According to the Society of Sponsors of the US Navy, a ship’s sponsor is named by the secretary of the Navy. This person is someone that participates in the ship’s important milestones. Among them are its commissioning, decommissioning, and christening. The sponsor also has a “lifelong” relationship with the ship, its crew, and their families.

In conclusion, due to the pandemic, the USS Delaware did receive administrative commissioning underwater in April 2020. This was a first for the Navy, according to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. He noted on Saturday that “a great ship, a great crew, and a great state deserves this great moment in the sun.” Saturday’s celebration represented the ceremonial commissioning of the ship. This marks the seventh US Navy vessel to be named after the First State.