Biden Proposes Raising Defense Budget To Counter Russia, China

As tension between the U.S. and Russia continues to increase over the Ukraine invasion, President Joe Biden proposes raising the defense budget.

President Joe Biden is now proposing the fiscal year 2023 Pentagon Budget to include $813 billion in spending for national defense. This is a 4% increase of $31 billion from the spending package that was signed into law in early March.

Although the U.S. is continuing to observe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the administration’s defense budget is focusing on China as a “primary” strategic challenge.

The current administration’s defense budget proposal also includes $773 billion in funding specifically for the Pentagon in 2023.

Meanwhile, the administration is mainly focusing on China as being the “primary” strategic challenge. However, the administration is also observing the threat posed by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A senior defense official also spoke to reporters about the Biden Administration’s budget proposal. “If you look across the board at their capability, their economy, China remains our most challenging strategic threat. That’s why the strategy says, that’s what the budget says.”

Congress Recently Passes a $13.6 Billion Supplemental Spending Bill to Provide Security Assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the fiscal 2022 spending bill approval, Congress passed a $13.6 billion supplemental funding bill. This will provide security assistance to Ukraine and help resupply the Ukrainians with weapons.

In an addition to providing the funding and weapon assistance, the U.S. added thousands of troops to Eastern Europe on temporary deployments. This is to help boost NATO’s military presence in the region. While speaking about the supplemental funds, an official stated, “The hard question is whether this is going to last for a short time or a long time. I would certainly say that it is possible that there will be a supplement for Ukraine.”

The security assistance bills for Ukraine is also requiring congressional action. Pentagon comptroller, Michale McCord, also predicts that an additional supplemental for Ukraine will likely be later this year.

The latest defense budget proposal comes just after President Biden called out Russian President Vladimir Putin. While in Poland over the weekend, Biden referred to Putin as a “butcher” for the attacks on Ukraine. “A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase a people’s love of liberty,” President Biden declared. “Free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness.”

President Biden also proclaimed that Putin should resign. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he stated. The White House did however say that the remarks from the U.S. leader were not a call to regime change in Russia.

In response to President Biden’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Biden’s statement as being alarming.” We will continue to closely monitor the statement of the u.S. President. We are carefully recording them and we will continue to do so.”