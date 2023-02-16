black-hawk-helicopter-crash-in-alabama-kills-two-national-guard-members

A Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing two crew members. The Tennessee National Guard released a statement expressing its sadness.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, said in a statement. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

Ross explained that the guardsmen died during a flight-training mission. The helicopter crashed around 3 p.m. local time and immediately caught fire. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, nobody on the ground or in the surrounding area sustained any injuries.

“We have no survivors,” sheriff’s Investigator Brent Patterson said. “We have a crime scene here, and we have it taped off.”

The Black Hawk helicopter, also known as a UH-60, crashed into a small community called Harvest along Alabama Highway 53. That particular highway serves many subdivisions and forest communities northwest of Huntsville, next to the Tennessee state line. The sheriff’s office acknowledged that the crash caused heavy traffic delays which lasted overnight.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday. “Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer and support during this time of unspeakable grief.”

Alabama governor Kay Ivey echoed Lee’s sentiment in her own statement. “Governor Lee, Alabamians will continue to uplift in prayer the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “The Guardsmen who lost their lives today will be remembered as heroes. The people of Alabama stand with our neighbors in Tennessee.”

Prior to Wednesday’s accident, three other Black Hawk crashes occurred since 2020, two of which resulted in fatalities

Local news outlets showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site. As a result, multiple emergency response vehicles arrived on scene.

“I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today,” U.S. Rep. Dale Strong, who represents Alabama’s 5th District, said in a tweet. “My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news.”

Wednesday’s fatal accident isn’t the first for Black Hawk helicopters. In 2022 in Utah, blizzard conditions caused a Black Hawk helicopter pilot to lose sight of his landing zone during a training exercise. The miscalculation then caused the pilot to crash with another helicopter dangerously close to a ski resort. Luckily, neither the pilots nor the neighboring skiers suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.

However, in both 2020 and 2021, multiple soldiers were killed in separate Black Hawk accidents — one in Idaho, and one in Southern California.