BMW Recalls 900,000 Vehicles in U.S. Citing Potential Engine Fire Risks

BMW is issuing a recall for no less than 917,106 of its vehicles from the U.S. due to concerns about potential engine fire. The German automaker broke the news of the recall on Wednesday. This will be the third of its kind since 2017.

What to Know

BMW’s latest recall includes numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013

Recall concerns PCV valve heater that in rare cases could cause engine fires

Company expects new, replacement parts to arrive mid-2022

Originally, in 2017, BMW recalled 184,000 U.S. vehicles “due to the risk of fires under the hood.” At the time, the company advised car owners of the involved models to park outside, rather than under a carport or in a garage. The 2019 recall involved 740,000 vehicles for the same reason. This recall also concerned wiring issues with the air conditioning that could melt the connectors.

Similar to the latest recall, the previous ones involved the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve. The purpose of the heater is to prevent the valve from freezing during the winter months, but faulty manufacturing can lead to corrosion and overheating. This then causes the valve to melt and increases the risk of a fire even when the vehicle is not in use.

Needless to say, the repair is imperative for BMW drivers, but the recall is not cause for immediate panic. In fact, it’s not necessary for drivers to stop the use of their vehicles pending the repair. However, at the same time, they should be aware of any “smoke from the area near the engine compartment or smell smoke, or a plastic burning odor.” Should any of these conditions occur, the owner should stop driving the car as soon as possible.

Here are the Vehicles Included in Latest BMW Recall Regarding Engine Fire

The latest recall from BMW concerning engine fires supersedes and expands upon the previous related recalls, according to New York Post. Right now, the company is working on creating a solution to the continuous problem. However, they have assured drivers that the necessary parts for the repair will be available by mid-2022. Drivers with the following models should see their BMW dealer for the repair:

1 Series

3 Series

X3

5 Series

X5

Z4 models

BMW has also stated that some of the vehicles mentioned in previous recalls are not a part of the latest one because they were produced with an improved version of the positive crankcase ventilation valve heater.

So far, there are no known injuries that were a direct result of the recall as far as BMW knows.

BMW is conducting an investigation regarding the faulty part’s performance and its effect on their products. The automaker has found that supplier production issues could be behind the valve heater damage in the field.