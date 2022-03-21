Bodies of 4 US Marines Recovered After Training Mission Crash in Norway

Following the devastating news that four US marines were killed in a NATO training mission crash in Norway, it’s been reported that the bodies of the servicemen have officially been recovered. According to The New York Post, the aircraft originally went missing around 6:30 p.m. local time. This was after the aircraft failed to report back.

The crash that killed the four US Marines in Norway happened on Friday (March 18th).

Norwegian officials stated that a Norway rescue helicopter and Noweigan military plane spotted the wreckage. However, rescue efforts had to on hold due bad weather conditions.

The four US Marines were among the 30,000 NATO troops that were taking part in annual military exercises in Norway.

As previously reported, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Stoere, shared a statement on Twitter about the Marines’ deaths. The servicemen are originally part of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. They were participating in an exercise known as Cold Response in Nordland County.

The Prime Minister’s statement reads, “4 Marines assigned to 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, are listed in Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown folioing a training incident in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022. The Incident is currently under investigation by both Norwegian and U.S. organizations.”

The Prime Minister of Norway also shared in the early hours of Saturday (March 19th) more details about the incident. “It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night. The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives, and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

Nordland Chief in Staff Bent Eilertsen further shared with ABC News about the weather conditions at the time. “It is extremely avalanche danger and heavy rain in the area right now. Landslide experts have given the police a strong recommendation not to enter the landslide area.”

The Four US Marines Killed Were Among the 30,000 NATO Troops Taking Part in Annual Military Exercises

US military outlet, Stars and Stripes, also reports that the four Marines killed on MV-22B Osprey were among the 30,000 NATO troops who are taking part in the annual military exercises in Norway. The exercises are notably 200 miles from Russia’s border.

Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the media outlet, “I think this exercise is a good counterpart. A good companion to the ongoing reinforcement of the [alliance’s] eastern flank. [Which] has been taking place since Russian’s invasion [into Ukraine] began.”

Overall, around 220 aircraft and more than 50 ships are taking part in the drills. This is making the event the largest Norway-led exercise in more than three decades.