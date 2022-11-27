A man experienced literally the stuff of nightmares when he had to dive into the Gulf of Mexico to retrieve an engagement ring after fumbling a proposal.

While on a boat enjoying a beautiful sunset, Scott Clyne of Sarasota, Florida prepared to get down on one knee while pulling the ring out of his shorts pocket. As he started the proposal, the ring box fell into the water. Without much thought, he jumped into the water to retrieve the ring. Within a few seconds, he emerged and had the ring box in his hand. His girlfriend, Suzie Tucker, is heard laughing throughout the ordeal. After getting back on the boat, Clyne recreated the special moment and got back down on one knee. It was obvious that his now-fiancee said yes and they shared some laughter as well as a kiss.

The proposal was caught on camera, and he posted the video. “This is 100% real. 100% my luck. 100% will never forget….” Clyne captioned the video. While sharing details about the situation, Clyde told the DailyMail, “I had the ring in my back pocket and when I went to reach for it, the corner of the ring box got caught on the top of my pocket and slipped out of my hands, bouncing into the water. Everything was a blur after that. I panicked and reacted by lunging for the ring box before it could sink, not caring if I fell into the water, I was able to recover the ring!”

The video has also been viewed nearly eight million times on TikTok and received 1.5 million likes as well as 3,000 comments. While the proposal didn’t exactly go as planned, he did declare, “She still said yes.”

Man Says That He Couldn’t Imagine a Proposal Any Better Than on a Boat

While continuing to speak to the DailyMail, Clyne said that he had been in a relationship with Tucker for eight years before deciding to do the unforgettable proposal. “We absolutely love boating and I couldn’t imagine proposing any other way. The proposal was in Sarasota Bay and I had planned the entire night to be a sunset boat cruise and for us to grab dinner on the water.”

Clyne then said that the proposal had involved other people from the couple’s lives as well. “I planned for two of our best friends to be with us so they could hold up a ‘will you marry me?’ banner and throw rose petals on the bow while we pretended to take pictures.”

Clyne also spoke about his reaction to having to dive into the water to save the engagement ring. “I honestly just floated in astonishment for a few seconds trying to process what had just happened. Determined to finish what I had started, I swam back on the boat and finished my proposal soaking wet. It was a pretty hysterical/scary moment and something we will never forget. I even had to go to dinner in wet clothes that night because I didn’t bring an extra pair.”