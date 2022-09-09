Brandi Carlile’s Livestreamed LA Concert To Hit Imax Theaters in Wake of Brittany Aldean Feud

Country music star Brandi Carlile has huge news. Her livestreamed LA concert will be shown in IMAX theaters.

Throughout the start of the pandemic, Carlile would livestream concerts for fans. However, now that many more artists are doing live shows, she is taking the livestream to the big screen. “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze — Live from Laurel Canyon” will stream to over 100 IMAX screens this month.

The livestream live show will include her entire “In the Canyon” album that drops on the same day. Carlile shared a statement about the news.

“I’ve made a terrifying and beautiful commitment to livestream a complete performance of my new project ‘In the Canyon Haze’ to Imax theaters across the country. The music and harmonies are complex and lush… anything could happen. You will hear these songs like you’ve never heard them before and I expect that it’ll be one of the most potent and welcome challenges of my career to bring this to you in such stark detail. Live is live. Rock ‘n’ roll is a risk and I’m here for it!” she wrote.

“Together, with our incredibly talented director Sam Wrench. We hope to deliver an enhanced and intimate cinematic experience that hasn’t been attempted before. Along with my band and some very special guests, I’m going to be performing ‘In the Canyon Haze’ in its entirety, set against the fertile ground of Laurel Canyon and the music scene that inspired this reimagined album. … This is the one and only time I wish I was in the audience instead of on the stage,” she concluded.

The announcement comes shortly after a spat with Brittany Aldean.

Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean, shared a video on Instagram making offensive comments about transgender people.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” she captioned her post.

This angered many people, and prompted several stars to call her out. Cassadee Pope tweeted about the situation, writing: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris responded to the tweet in agreement, writing: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Carlile then quote-tweeted an article about the situation praising Morris.

“Bravo @MarenMorris it’s when you selflessly bear another’s burden that you actually reflect gods love. Way to not tolerate disgusting behavior. It’s tough…but good to see this hidden divide exposed in country music- let your little light shine.”