Brandi Carlile Backs Up Maren Morris After She Slams Jason Aldean’s Wife

Brandi Carlile is speaking out in support of her friend Maren Morris after Morris got into a public feud. Recently, Maren Morris clapped back at Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, over her transphobic caption on an Instagram video and subsequent comments. The argument was made extremely public on social media, with Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd defending his wife’s views and Jason Aldean supposedly confirming that Brittany is, indeed, an “Insurrection Barbie,” in Morris’ words.

Now, Brandi Carlile, a member of the band Highwomen with Morris, is backing up her friend. “Bravo [Maren Morris],” she began, quote-tweeting an article from Rolling Stone about the public debate. “It’s when you selflessly bear another’s burden that you actually reflect gods love. Way to not tolerate disgusting behavior. It’s tough…but good to see this hidden divide exposed in country music- let your little light shine.”

Carlile is a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself and has no qualms about being open about her identity in her music. She’s one of the few LGBTQ+ artists in country and Americana music and has had to fight through bigotry and hate to get where she is today in the industry.

Brandi Carlile Supports Friend Maren Morris; But, How Did This All Begin?

The debate started when fellow country music singer Cassadee Pope called out Brittany Aldean for comparing her “tomboy phase” to the debilitating dysphoria transgender youth and adults go through. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany captioned a video on Instagram.

Cassadee Pope responded on Twitter, writing, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Then, Maren Morris replied to Pope. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” she wrote. Brittany’s response included her rationalizing “protecting a child’s innocence” and called gender-affirming care “one of the worst evils.”

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram stories. “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own decisions.”

Maren Morris responded again to Brittany Aldean, writing, “Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.'”

Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean Support Their Respective Wives in Wake of Public Argument

Now, Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd has taken to Twitter to support his wife. He wrote, “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them.”

Hurd continued, “Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we’re f—king fine and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.”

Jason Aldean only commented on one of his wife’s Instagram photos, “MY Barbie,” referring to Morris calling Brittany “Insurrection Barbie.” That comment seems to have been deleted.