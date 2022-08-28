WATCH: Braves Mascot Unapologetically Lays Out Youth Football Players with Multiple Stiff-Arms

Blooper shows no mercy. The mascot for the MLB‘s Atlanta Braves possesses a win-at-all-cost mentality, whether it’s in the middle of a World Series chase or in an exhibition game against a youth football team.

Saturday, Blooper and other area mascots hit the field during halftime of an Atlanta Falcons preseason game. The mascots played a youth football team in a short, fun scrimmage. That doesn’t mean both sides weren’t trying to win, though.

Blooper was merciless in his efforts to get the mascots on the scoreboard Saturday. He delivered a few stiff-arms during a carry, sending multiple pee-wee football players to the turf.

As if his message wasn’t clear on the field, he then took to Twitter. The Braves mascot posted a video of his “accomplishment,” along with the caption, “King Bloopy.”

Merciless. Unapologetic. Ruthless.

Whatever you want to call it, Blooper showed he’s in it to win it. Hopefully the next youth football team takes some notes for the next time they’re standing between the mascot and the end zone.

Blooper Avoided Injury … Unlike Poe

You may not like Blooper’s antics, but his aggressive nature kept him from leaving the game on a stretcher. The same can’t be said for Poe, the mascot of the Baltimore Ravens.

Poe had to be carted off the field when his mascot team took on a youth football squad in a similar scrimmage. The mascot appeared to suffer a leg injury and had to be carted off the field.

A youth football player tackled the Baltimore mascot, resulting in the injury. To his credit, the man underneath the Poe costume never removed his headgear, so we may never know the true identity of the individual.

So, what have we learned? There are really two options when it comes to a mascot game against a youth football team. The first, is to sit out and avoid embarrassment entirely. The second is to take Blooper’s approach and just flatten kids without any remorse.