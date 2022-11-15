Brian Laundrie’s Family Demands Apology Over ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Clue

Brian Laundrie’s family is demanding an apology after a Celebrity Jeopardy! clue made a shocking reference to the presumed killer of Gabby Petito.

“The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media on how distasteful this was,” Steven Bertolino, the family’s lawyer told TMZ. “I believe an apology is due.”

The clue in mention came from the November 13 episode, which was hosted by Mayim Bialik and starred John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster.

Under an opening category “A,” Bialik read, “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.”

Booster correctly answered, “What is Alligator?”

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked by Brian Laundrie Mention

The audience was completely dumbfounded. Not only did most people believe the mention was too soon, but they also thought the clue had absolutely nothing to do with the answer. So, it was simply a shameless plug.

“WTactualF was that Brian Laundrie question on #Jeopardy when the answer was just “alligator”?? Y’all couldn’t have gotten to alligator AAAAAANY other way???? #celebrityjeopardy,” one person blasted on Twitter.

“Yikes, what the f**k was that clue referencing Brian Laundrie to get to the response of “alligator”?? So unnecessarily morbid,” another fan wrote. “Could have said anything related to Florida and gotten there. #CelebrityJeopardy”

You use Brian Laundrie, a guy who murdered poor Gabby Petito, as a clue?



What in the hell is wrong with you? Have you no soul? I can't believe this question got past your lawyers. — Deacon Frost ⚓️🇺🇸 (@Randy7041776) November 14, 2022

“You use Brian Laundrie, a guy who murdered poor Gabby Petito, as a clue?” asked another. “What in the hell is wrong with you? Have you no soul? I can’t believe this question got past your lawyers.”

Gabby Petito Search Ends in Murder-Suicide

Brian Laundrie was the finance of 22-year-old social media influencer Gabby Petito. Last summer, the couple embarked on a cross-country trip that they documented on Youtube and Instagram. On Sept. 11, 2021, Laundrie returned home without Petito and her mother reported her missing.

As a result, the FBI launched a nationwide search that ended on Sept. 19 when authorities found her body buried near the Grand Tetons in Wyoming. An autopsy later revealed she had been strangled.

Shortly before the discovery, Brian Laundrie also went missing. And because he was the primary person of interest, the FBI quickly began a high-profile manhunt.

Police found his remains and a confession letter in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, 2021. Officials later announced that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

In the letter, Laundrie wrote that he believed he was taking “away her pain” when he murdered Petito. But after realizing that what he did was “wrong,” he decided to also end his own life because he “couldn’t go on without her.”