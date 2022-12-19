British Airways Flies Family’s Pet Dog 3,000 Miles in the Wrong Direction

A couple’s beloved pet dog was left traumatized after British Airways mixed up their rescue labrador with a cockapoo puppy. The airline instead sent the couple’s dog 3,000 miles in the wrong direction to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia while her parents flew to Nashville, Tennessee. The couple, after being reunited with their rescue dog, is relieved to have her home. However, such a long, frightening experience by herself has left the canine absolutely terrified. Her travels have cost the couple greatly both financially and emotionally.

The Daily Mail reports James and Madison Miller were moving from Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire to Nashville, Tennessee at the time. It was as they prepared to head toward the United States that the mix-up occurred. Overall, the trip is already a long one. The British Airways flight from their old home to Music City spans several thousand miles. This alone would have already been frightening for the dog.

Expecting their pup Bluebell to follow them to the U.S., the young couple waited to reunite with her after deboarding. However, things took a turn for the worse when they were instead presented with a small golden cockapoo puppy.

Madison Miller reflected on the moment that British Airways told her they’d sent her dog to Saudi Arabia. She said, “When I walked into the office everyone went totally white. The people at BA looked up what happened and I couldn’t believe it when they said, ‘well, we’ve sent your dog to Saudi Arabia.'”

The news outlet reports the dog’s trauma did not end after touching down in the Middle East. In fact, it was really only the beginning.

Dog Battling Major Separation Anxiety Following British Airways Mix-Up

After landing in Saudi Arabia, Bluebell spent a long 60 hours locked up before heading home. During that time she had just a single 20-minute walk and vet check in Riyadh before heading to Nashville. In total, the dog traveled an unbearable 10,000 miles. Now that Bluebell is home, her experience has led her to cause thousands in damage as she tries to regain her bearings.

Madison’s partner James said, “We simply cannot leave her alone. We did everything right moving Bluebell to America with us, and it’s been an absolute nightmare.”

As the dog works through her trauma, James recalled, “The first time we tried to leave her at home alone after the ordeal she ripped through her kennel in the first 10 minutes. The next time she chewed through a wooden door crying the whole time. So now we can’t leave her – she could harm herself. Being apart from us is too traumatic for her.”

Fortunately, Bluebell has dedicated parents who have begun working with an animal behaviorist to help re-situate her and have invested in anxiety-reducing medications. Still, while it should gradually begin to help, this kind of treatment is not cheap. Given British Airways is responsible for the dog’s trauma, the couple is demanding the company cover the cost of their pup’s medical bills, which have already amounted to several thousand dollars.

“I don’t know when this nightmare will end for us,” Madison mourned.