Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Gunman in Gas Mask and Construction Vest Throws Smoke Bombs, Shoots Multiple People

DEVELOPING: A lone gunman who witnesses say wore a reflective vest and possibly a gas mask shot or otherwise injured 16 people this morning in New York City. The gunman threw smoke bombs on a subway car in Brooklyn and then opened fire on the crowd. A massive manhunt is now underway as details continue to emerge in this developing story.

At a glance

At this time, officials believe the shooting occurred on the southbound R train beginning at the 25th street station. First responders found at least four victims at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park. Another victim was found at the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights. According to reports, some victims took themselves to local area hospitals.

Witnesses say as the subway doors closed, the shooter tossed smoke bombs into the cars and began shooting.

“This perpetrator dropped those smoke cans, if that’s what they are, and shot around. The shooter then exited from that point,” retired NYC Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. “He’s not going to stay on there if there’s smoke on there, even if he has the filter mask.”

Police have not arrested a suspect at the time of this writing. Local area schools went into lockdown as a precaution while the search unfolds.

“I saw a lot of people coming out of the train station,” said a witness who works in the area. “One of them was injured. I believe it was a lady that was getting shot in her leg, and a lot of people was coming up from side to side, screaming, asking for help.”

Another woman dropping her daughter off at school nearby described the scene as “hectic.”

“All you heard was a big, loud noise that sounded like a big bang, an explosion, and then there were people running out of the train station,” she said. “So it was just very hectic this morning.”

The Brooklyn subway shooting comes on the heels of significant gun reform laws passing through the Senate

The number of victims remains unclear at this point. NYU Langone-Brooklyn told ABC News that the hospital admitted eight patients who are in stable condition. Five more victims are currently receiving care at Maimonides Medical Center — two are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds and three for smoke inhalation.

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital is also treating three patients. None of the many injuries are considered life-threatening at this point.

An eye witness on a different subway car recalled the Brooklyn subway shooting for reporters.

“I was a few cars down, and the conductor told everyone to get on the train,” he said. “I just felt scared, and at the next stop, he told everyone to get off. Everyone evacuated, and I didn’t know what happened.”

The FBI described the suspect as a black male, 5-foot-5, between 175 and 180 pounds.

The office of Mayor Eric Adams said he is monitoring the situation but cannot respond due to his recent COVID diagnosis. New York state governor Kathy Hochul said she is aware of the situation, as well. President Joe Biden has also been briefed.

@POTUS has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) April 12, 2022

Most recent news reports say that police officers were last canvassing 4th Avenue, the station’s cross-street, asking witnesses about potential information or involvement.

The shootings come just a day after President Biden announced tougher restrictions on “ghost guns” and gun parts without serial numbers.