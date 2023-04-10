bud-light-social-media-goes-dark-following-influencer-partnership

Longtime ‘King of Beers’ Bud Light has stayed noticeably silent on social media following the brand’s much-maligned partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The partnership has led to critics calling the decades-old beer brand ‘out of touch’ with its core consumer.

Bud Light has not posted on Instagram to its 377,000 followers since March 30, nor their 311,000 Twitter followers since April 1. Most notably, the beer brand hasn’t posted to its over 7.5 million Facebook followers since March 30, either. Consumer brands do not typically deluge their fans with social media posts every single day; but considering the ‘blackout’ has been going on for over a week, it’s safe to say that it’s quite intentional.

Brand owner Anheuser-Busch also has not responded to media requests as to why they’ve shut down social media channels.

The video in question showed Mulvaney in a bathtub giggling and sipping Bud Light while “celebrating” womanhood. Mulvaney referred to the cans as a “most prized possession” on Instagram with a post featuring “#budlightpartner.”

The odd partnership pairing drew perhaps the most outspoken criticism from Kid Rock, who used a few cases of the beer for target practice. “Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he says in the video, while wearing a hat with MAGA (Make America Great Again) on it.

“F— Bud Light and f— Anheuser-Busch!”

Country artist Travis Tritt has also vowed to stop selling Bud products at his concerts. The singer insinuated on Twitter that many other artists feel the same way, but that not everyone will speak up.

Kid Rock made sure to sport a Molson Coors jacket over the weekend when he sat ringside with Donald Trump, Dana White, Mike Tyson, and others at UFC 287.

Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump and Dana White at UFC 287 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyRVMbNKMg — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 9, 2023

The Kaseya Center crowd was there to watch the main event of Israel Adesanya versus Alex Pereira and the fight between the vocal Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Once the crowd spotted Kid Rock, Trump, and other big names ringside together, they started chanting ‘USA, USA.’

Fighter Masvidal praised Trump from inside the ring, pointing at him and saying: “Greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy.”

“We also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida,” he said. “Let’s keep Florida free, a red state…”

The fighter then asked the crowd to join him in chanting the anti-President Biden slogan.

“And let’s take back — you know who, Let’s go Brandon motherf—er … replace him,” he shouted to the crowd. No report, yet, on how many Bud Lights were consumed ringside.