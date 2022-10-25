Busch Releases Turkey-Flavored Beer for Dogs Just in Time for the Holidays

This Thanksgiving holiday, we’re grateful for many things. However, we’re especially grateful for all of the pups that do their part each day to remind us to live life to the fullest. If you were looking for a way to express your gratitude though, then look no further. As one of beer‘s most dependable brands, Busch released a turkey-flavored beer for dogs. And the new brew is just in time for the holidays.

Busch’s new beer for dogs is officially named “Dog Brew by Busch.” The cans themselves are as creative and iconic as the rest of the brand’s recognizable art. The orangey-yellow cans, which plainly read “Made for Dogs,” boast the standard mountain-backed “Busch” label. But they also feature a handful of turkey silhouettes, and, most importantly, a thrilled-looking pup. Per the outlet, Anheuser-Busch announced the new, limited edition line of beer for dogs earlier this month.

Take a Peek at Busch’s Doggy Brew:

Busch’s turkey-flavored beer for dogs comes in a four-pack and is available online for $15 a pack. Just like a Busch Light, the Dog Brew by Busch comes in a hardy 12-ounce can.

Krystyn Stowe, Anheuser-Busch’s head of marketing, spoke out about what inspired the team to create their second edition of beer for dogs.

“Our fans’ reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release in 2020 inspired us to keep the momentum going,” she said, “and release our newest flavor for pups to enjoy just in time for the holidays.”

Busch’s beer for dogs should be a hit even with the most committed of dog lovers. Per the outlet, the doggy brew contains all-natural ingredients. These include bone-in turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric, ginger, and water.

Who’s the Pup on Busch’s Beer for Dogs?

In September, the beer brand celebrated National Preparedness Month, a month dedicated to preparation for disasters and emergencies. To raise awareness, Busch ignited the “Prepare for Your Pets” campaign. The brand’s campaign encouraged pet owners to keep physical photos of their pets in case of an emergency.

Now though, in launching the brew for dogs, Busch is championing rescue pets. The happy pup seen on the front of the orange cans is a 3-year-old rescue dog named Kira from Perham, Minnesota. KNSI Radio reports Kira was found in a ditch by local police who then took her to a nearby humane society. Kira was adopted one day later into her forever home, and has been described as a “fun-loving goofball.”

Kira beat out three other potential Busch front-pups who partook in the competition back in March. Not only then does Busch have our respect for utilizing only natural products in the beer for dogs, but we also admire their devotion to previously-homeless rescue pups.