Buster Murdaugh Breaks Silence About 2015 Death of Classmate Stephen Smith

With the spotlight currently on the 2015 death of his classmate Stephen Smith, Buster Murdaugh speaks out about his so-called “connection” to the situation.

Buster, who is the eldest son of Alex Murdaugh, broke his silence over the “baseless rumors” of his involvement in the death of Smith. “These baseless rumors of my involvement in Stephen’s death are false,” Buster declared in a statement, which his attorney Jim Griffin posted on Twitter.

Buster Murdaugh also stated that he has tried his best to ignore the “vicious rumors” about his involvement in Smith’s tragic death. He said the gossip continues to be spread by the media as he grieves his mother, Maggie, and brother Paul. “I haven’t spoken up until now,” Buster said about his grieving. “Because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father’s incarceration.”

Buster then said that before, during, and since his father’s trial, he has been targeted and harassed by the media. Murdaugh explained that followers of Smith’s death have also been hounding him about his so-called involvement. He then declared that the situation has gone on for far too long. “I unequivocally deny any involvement in [Smith’s] death,” Murdaugh continued. “And my heart goes out to the Smith family.”

Murdaugh is requesting that the media immediately stop publishing “defamatory” comments and rumors about him. Buster’s father, Alex Murdaugh was recently found guilty of murdering Maggie and Paul in June 2021. He received two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Smith Family Is Raising Funds to Exhume Stephen’s Body After Buster Murdaugh’s Father Was Found Guilty of Murder

Following the trial of Buster Murdaugh’s father, the Smith family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough funds to exhume Stephen’s body. The fundraising effort has already raised nearly $70,000.

“We feel it’s critical to seek a new goal,” the Smith family stated on the GoFundMe page. “An independent exhumation and autopsy – and we’re launching Justice for Stephen N. Smith with that immediate goal in mind.”

Eric Bland, the original attorney for Murdaugh’s late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died at the Murdaugh’s Moselle home in 2018 from an apparent fall, is representing the Smith family.

“He was found in the middle of a country road in Hampton County,” Bland told Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth earlier this month about Stephen’s death. “The highway department said he was hit by a car, but there was no broken glass, no car parts. His clothes were intact, his shoes were on, and he had… A clear head trauma injury that looked like it was done by something other than a car.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division had officially reopened Smith’s death case following Murdaugh’s double murder conviction.