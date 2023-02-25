California Man Claims $2.04B Powerball Winner Stole Ticket From Him

A California man is contesting the outcome of a recent Powerball winner, claiming that he should be granted a portion of its proceeds. According to TMZ, Jose Rivera has filed a lawsuit after accusing the winning ticket for the colossal $2.04 billion Powerball lottery drawing of being taken from him. Court documents demonstrate that on Nov. 7, he purchased the lucky ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California.

Subsequently, on Nov. 7th Rivera accused a man named “Reggie” of stealing the lottery ticket. Desperate to reclaim what seemed to be a potential winner, he begged Reggie for it back – only to find out that his numbers were not victorious after all. Nevertheless, Reggie offered up an exchange. If the ticket won then he would give half of its jackpot winnings over to him.

After Reggie’s reply, Rivera decided not to be intimidated. He reported the alleged theft to both the California Lottery and law enforcement. Astonishingly, it was another man who won the Powerball: Edwin Castro. Reports say he chose to receive his winnings in the form of a $997.6 million lump sum payment. Determined for justice, Rivera returned to California Lottery requesting an inspection. He filed a lawsuit against both Castro and Reggie as defendants. Additionally seeking damages so that he could be named as the rightful winner of the prize money.

The California Powerball winner probably doesn’t have much to worry about

Unfortunately, luck isn’t in Rivera’s favor when it comes to the California Lottery. “The California Lottery is not authorized to investigate criminal activity among its players. Such allegations are subject to investigation only by local law enforcement,” a lottery spokesperson explained to TMZ. “Should a local law enforcement agency investigate such allegations, Lottery’s only role is to assist in the matter. [We do this] by answering questions and/or providing evidence as allowed under the law.”

They also pointed out that the California Lottery goes through a lengthy investigation to verify people that win. “Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022.”

Edwin Castro, who defies the astronomical odds of one in 292 million, reaped an unimaginable reward when he purchased a winning lottery ticket at a Los Angeles convenience store last November. This golden ticket was good for all five numbers and the Powerball number. Castro has rocketed into the top 1,292 wealthiest people on earth as reported by Forbes’ Billionaires List.

In late 2022, the Powerball lottery broke its record jackpot sum of more than $ 2 billion. This was due to an incredible streak of 40 draws containing no victor. The second-highest grand prize was in 2016. This was when three ticket holders from California, Florida, and Tennessee took home a combined reward of $1.586m.