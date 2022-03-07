Capitol Police Board Issues Emergency Declaration in Response to the People’s Convoy D.C. Protests

The Capitol Police Board has issued an emergency declaration in response to the “People’s Convoy” D.C protests.

Here’s What You Need to Know

The ‘People’s Convoy’ is a group of Truck drivers gathering in the DC area to protest COVID-19 Safety policies such as Vaccine and Mask Mandates

The protest has slowed traffic on day 1, and could last several days.

Officials are particularly concerned about the protest group’s plans for Monday, March 7th.

The emergency decleration allows Capitol Police to get aid from the national guard. It also provides hotel and food stipends for the officers so they can stay near the Capitol.

Protestors drew inspiration from the Canadian protests that took place for three weeks in February.

Many states, including California and New Jersey, have already begun to lift mask and vaccine mandates.

The Capitol Police Issued an Emergency Declaration as the ‘People’s Convoy’ Gets Closer to D.C

On Sunday, earlier today, March 6th, the capitol police board issued an emergency declaration. The people’s convoy is a group of truck drivers that are headed to D.C to protest COVID 19 safety policies. They started protesting in DC today. The group has already slowed traffic outside of the city.

According to The Hill, This protest could last several days. Overseers of the Police force tasked with protecting the capital have noted that the people’s convoy could shut down highways, roads, and bridges.

“The Capitol Police Board has issued an emergency declaration to ensure that the US Capitol police are able to operate and respond as necessary,” House Sergeant at Arms William Walker wrote in a statement.

According to Bloomberg, Officials are particularly worried about what the protestors might do tomorrow: Monday, March 7th.

Protestors of the ‘People’s Convoy’ have taken inspiration from the protests that occurred in Canada back in February. Bloomberg says that their website states they are protesting a “state of emergency that’s led to the imposition of vaccine mandates.” They also want congressional hearings regarding the government’s response to the pandemic.

Spokespeople for the convoy insist that it remains peaceful. They claim they don’t want to completely block off roads as the protestors did in Canada.

It’s important to note that a large portion of states have, in fact, started lifting such measures. For instance, in the past couple of weeks, multiple governors from states such as California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Rhode Island, announced they would lift indoor school mandates.

The CDC has noted more than 70% of the country’s population is in a location with low or medium Covid-19 levels. When that’s the case, the CDC says that masking is not necessary unless an individual is at an increased risk.