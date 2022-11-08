Casey Anthony Breaks Silence for the First Time on Camera

Three-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony went missing in the summer of 2008. That fall, authorities in Orlando, Florida charged Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, with first-degree murder. In December of the same year, someone found the toddler’s body in a wooded area not far from the Anthony family home.

Casey Anthony did not face trial until May 2011. Six weeks later, she received a not-guilty verdict from a jury of her peers. This verdict caused public outcry across the nation. Even now, more than a decade later, she is one of the most reviled women in the United States. Many people still believe that she is guilty of the heartless slaying of her young daughter.

For 11 years, Anthony has done all that she could to stay out of the public eye. Now, though, she’s ready to speak out and give her side of the story. Earlier today, Peacock announced a new three-part docuseries called Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. You can watch the teaser trailer for the limited series below.

After 11 years, Casey Anthony breaks her silence for the first time on camera.



In the trailer, we see Casey Anthony preparing to give her first on-camera interview since her 2011 acquittal. The clip ends before she can answer the question, “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?”

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies premieres exclusively on Peacock on November 29th.

More About Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies

The series will feature interviews with Casey Anthony about the investigation and trial as well as the media circus that surrounded it. Additionally, we’ll see material from Anthony’s personal archive as well as behind-the-scenes footage according to Variety.

Showrunner and director Alexandra Dean helmed the new docu-series. She opened up about the show in a statement. “Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt,” Dean said. However, they hope to show a different side of the accused and acquitted child killer. “What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter.”

However, the docuseries won’t rely solely on Anthony’s word. Dean said they weighed her words “against multiple sources of potential evidence.” She added that she believes “the result will surprise many and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Alexandra Dean went on to add that the show’s production team maintained complete editorial control. This means that Casey Anthony was not allowed to offer notes or suggestions on how the narrative plays out. She was only permitted to give interviews and produce the above-mentioned archival material for the series.