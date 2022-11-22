Celebrity Trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Destroyed in New Jersey Fire

Days before New York City hosts the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a fast-moving New Jersey fire destroyed seven buses and trailers intended for use by celebrities partaking in the Thursday morning celebration. While an investigation is ongoing, one of the company’s representatives suggested that there may have been foul play.

According to the New York Post, the fire broke out early Monday morning. Kearney Fire Department Chief Joseph Mastrandrea reported the fire began around 5:45 at the Royal Buses facility in South Kearney. The facility is located off Lincoln Highway. The fire chief further reported firefighters had the blaze under control by 7 a.m. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

That said, the fire represents a devastating loss for the company. Booking agent Chrisel Flores claims responding police officers suggested the fire was “man-made.”

“All of them were one-of-a-kind,” Flores said of the engulfed buses and trailers, “and this was pretty devastating.”

She added, “These were the seven units we’ve already built in the past two years.”

Per the outlet, the seven luxury trailers were intended for use by singer Mariah Carey. The vehicles were also to transport her staff and dancers during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Flores said that a groundskeeper at the Royal Buses headquarters in Kearney heard a “big boom” before discovering the fire. She further shared that three of the seven involved vehicles were rapidly engulfed in flames before the fire began spreading like a “domino effect” to the other four.

Royal Buses to Call in ‘Replenishment Units’ Ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For now, investigators have not pinpointed any one particular cause for the fire. When asked about suggestions that the blaze involving the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade vehicles was manmade, Mastandrea had no solid leads. He said, “I haven’t been advised of that by fire marshals that are conducting the investigation, so I won’t comment on that.”

Instead, he insisted the fire remains under investigation. The news outlet further reported that Kearney Police didn’t offer any comment either.

Fortunately, despite the huge monetary loss, Royal Buses does plan to utilize what they’ve called “replenishment units.”

While Kearney houses Royal Buses’ headquarters, the company also boasts other locations in Brooklyn and Parsippany.

Still, Flores insisted the Monday morning fire is significant for several reasons. First, while the bus company has seen burglaries in the past—involving thieves stealing RV batteries, Flores said after the fire, “our area hasn’t been vandalized for a year.”

Further, if the blaze prefacing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade happens to be manmade, she explained it would be difficult for the culprit to light it without eventually being identified. While the grounds at Royal Buses in Kearney has a system of security cameras, there was no alert that came at the time of the fire.

Flores further said, “We’ve been in business for over 20 years…In over 20 years nothing like this has happened.”