Spring might be just around the corner, but vast regions of the Central and Eastern United States are getting pummeled by an intense winter storm this weekend. On the East Coast, a bomb cyclone, Winter Storm Quinlan, has already left behind significant snow, blanketing and moving on from central states and regions like Kansas City, the Mississippi Valley, and, more northward, the Great Lakes.

What to Expect:

Frigid temperatures to affect areas of the deep South, while wintery mixes slam the Northeast.

Winter Bomb Cyclone expected to intensify.

Areas across the Central U.S. saw up to five inches of snow Friday, causing school cancelations, flight delays, and dicey travel conditions.

Extreme Weather Conditions Vary State to State

As Fox Weather reports, areas of the central U.S. have already received a blanket of snow. Western Kansas saw a foot of snow Thursday while Kansas City, Missouri boasted between 2 and 5 inches. However, the outlet reports this isn’t the end for the central U.S.

Friday saw an “expansive band” of snow reach across New Mexico, northern Texas, and Oklahoma. From there, the accumulation began to head northward, reaching the mid-Mississippi Valley and the Great Lakes region.

Meanwhile, heading toward the coast, the outlet reported Manhattan could see up to seven inches of snow over the weekend. CNN reports frigid temperatures will strike much of the nation’s coastal region. States as far south as Florida can expect a deep freeze Saturday night.

The plummeting temperatures contrast starkly to the mild weather recorded this week which saw many Southeastern states experiencing temperatures as high as the 80s. Weather conditions became so pleasant, it resulted in blooming plants and crops. That said, the National Weather Service has placed more than 25 million Americans under freeze warnings.

Additionally, some of those same areas could see intense wind gusts, potentially leaving strong thunderstorms and tornadoes in their wake. From there, the storm will head toward the Northeast, where further snow accumulations and damaging wind gusts are expected.

Winter Storm Expected to Intensify

Snow and freezing temperatures remain the utmost concern across many regions of the central and eastern U.S. Accumulations of precipitation will vary depending on location. The U.S. Sun reports Winter Storm Quinlan could bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, snow, and hail in addition to damaging winds and freezing temperatures to states bordering the coast.

On Friday, CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray said, “This storm is only going to intensify as it travels to the east. We could see the potential for severe weather as we go through tonight and even tomorrow, with the threat of very gusty winds, large hail, and even tornadoes.”

Up north, heavily affected areas range along the Interstate-95 corridor, from D.C. to Boston. AccuWeather stated travel had already become dangerous for commuters by Saturday morning. The outlet encouraged those in areas spanning New York State, Pennsylvania, and specified areas in Maryland to remain home.

In the Northeast, meteorologists remain concerned with two distinct storm elements: snow accumulation and rapidly dropping temperatures. While the eastern half of the storm could bring thunderstorms, heavy flooding, and isolated tornadoes, the western half could see further snow, whiteouts, and localized blizzard conditions.