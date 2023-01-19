Chase Stokes Opens Up About Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors

As gossip continues to circulate about his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes opens up about the country music superstar dating rumors.

As previously reported, the rumors started when Stokes took to his Instagram to share some snapshots of his experiences over the past month. Among those images included one of him and Ballerini snuggling up while attending the NCAA National Championship. TMZ caught up with Stokes earlier this week to chat about the speculations. “She’s a sweet girl,” the actor said about Kelsea. “We’re having a good time and that’s all I’ll say.”

However, while Stokes seems pretty open to discussing what’s going on between him and Ballerini, the country music hitmaker isn’t having any of the rumors. After DeuxMoi posted an “unverified tip” about her new relationship status, Kelsea took to TikTok to share her thoughts. “I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure,” she declared in the video caption. She also included a laugh-cry emoji.

The gossip about Stokes and Ballerini comes just months after the Heartfirst songstress filed for divorce from her now ex-husband and fellow country music artist, Morgan Evans. “I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Kelsea shared in an Instagram Story at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that Evans and Ballerini had been working on their marriage for a very long time. They previously separated privately and had been in therapy for several years. “They gave it their best go,” the insider stated. “But unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Last month, Kelsea Ballerini got candid about her thoughts on divorce following her official split from her husband of five years, Morgan Evans.

During her appearance on the Tell Me About It With Jade Irvine podcast, Ballerini had a few choice words for the divorce process. “Divorce is a b—,” Kelsea declared. However, she does believe that staying in her marriage would have been worse for her. “At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay.”

Ballerini also said that she didn’t spend a single night by herself following the split. “Whether it was my mom or my dad or my friends, I’ve had my people really rally for me and I’m not ready to be alone yet.”

Ballerini went on to explain that she doesn’t think she’s avoiding anything. She then added she’s definitely in her “feels” at this point. “I really want to heal properly.”