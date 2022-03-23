Chevy Halts Corvette Production Over Shortage of Parts

Supply chain issues have caught up with the Chevy Corvette. Production of the car has been suspended this week as a problem has arisen. See, there is a shortage of various parts and this is just causing things to slow down. You might have been looking to buy a Chevy Corvette. Well, that might sound good but the supply chain issue is going to keep production offline for a bit.

Chevy Corvette Faces Delay In Production For a Period of Time

See, production of the in-demand Chevy Corvette sports car at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly plant is on the big hold. This has been done several times. It’s been going on since the car went on sale in 2020. Why the problems? Well, there have been various parts shortages.

General Motors spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News did not specify what the current issue is right now. Flores did say that this downtime is not related to an ongoing semiconductor shortage. No other GM plants in the United States will be affected at all. Expect the Bowling Green factory to resume operations on Monday, March 28.

Along with the final assembly constraints, Chevrolet has adjusted the options available on the Corvette Stingray several times and is not currently offering it with the computer-controlled Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension system or rear park assist. We get more about this issue from Fox Business.

GM Sold More Than 33,000 Corvette Stingrays In 2021

In 2021, Chevrolet sold over 33,000 Corvette Stingrays, which now start at $62,145, and it remains one of the quickest-selling new cars on the market. This is taking place even with a constrained production line. A new, enhanced performance Corvette Z06 is set to launch later this year. It will have Magnetic Selective Ride Control as a standard feature.

Meanwhile, one type of car that is getting even more attention is the electric vehicle. GM happens to have some in the works, too. The company does plan to sell a lot of them for each year leading up to 2025.

Most of these will be somewhat cheap. But we also know that there are some car owners who will want the more expensive, posh vehicles available, too.

Showrooms have the GMC Hummer EV, which is going for $112,495. Chevy EV options will have reasonable prices, too. The $39,900 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup and the $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV are in the works. These models will be on sale sometime next year.

Chevy CEO Mary Barra, in an earnings call, said something was in the works at Chevy. What are these plans? Barra did not say much in detail. But look for an aim toward people that simply want everyday needs met in cars.