Chicago Man Goes Viral for Sky-High Gas Bill To Fill Up His RV

After posting a TikTok video, a Chicago man went viral for putting nearly $1,000 of gas into his family RV. Following a season of inflation, gas prices have increasingly risen to record levels, leaving everyday commuters struggling to adapt.

The unidentified man’s daughter, Riley, posted the video, thinking it may get a few hits. But the two never anticipated it would reach the 16.3 million views it now has.

At a Glance

A Chicago man went viral for putting $944 worth of gas into his RV while his daughter filmed it

The video was seen more than 16 million times

The family shares they didn’t post it for sympathy

Several supporters were shocked by the high gas bill

Explaining her thought process to Fox News Digital, Riley says she saw some other videos across the social media platform highlighting the gas crisis throughout the country. She decided to make a video of her father filling up the 170 gallon tank – something that usually cost the family around $300.

When it was all said and done, the Chicago family put $944 worth of gas into the tank of their RV.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen $500 and then with the prices today — it was actually pretty shocking … reflecting back on looking at the gas pump at $944,” the father said.

Admittedly, Riley said she didn’t post the video for any kind of sympathy – but rather to show how much gas prices have risen.

“I thought it had potential, but nothing like how viral it went,” Riley told Fox News Digital. “I thought maybe, at most, like a million views … I’m very shocked.”

Her father echoed this.

“It literally just blew up,” he said. “I’m still kind of shocked at all the publicity,” he added.

Several others were shocked as well, commenting on the outrageous price of gas for what the family calls their “bus.”

People React to Outrageous Gas Prices

“That actually makes me want to cry,” one person says.

“I said $300,” someone else wrote. “I was way off.”

“Just move in,” another person said. “You just paid rent/mortgage.”

Though the family received a lot of support, Riley explained that the family is still grateful to be able to travel during these trying times when so many are struggling.

“We’re very fortunate and grateful, and we appreciate everything that we have,” Riley said in the follow-up video to the original TikTok.

Originally, the family purchased their RV prior to the coronavirus pandemic. They used it to spend time as a family and travel without having to fly on an airplane or spend time at a hotel.

The Chicago-based father of Riley says that they’re fortunate for the extra time it’s given them together.

“To me, it’s the best way for a family to get together and spend time,” he said.

“It’s amazing. We’re much closer as a family when we’re traveling and spend a couple of weeks in a confined RV than … getting lost in the house where everybody’s doing their own thing.”