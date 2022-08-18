chik-fil-a-debuts-new-breakfast-item-for-first-time-in-five-years

Another day, another reason to go to Chick-Fil-A. According to reports, the popular chicken chain is putting a new spin on a popular breakfast item. In addition, it’s ideal for those on the run who need something quick and easy.

For the first time since 2017, the popular fast food eatery will release an all-new breakfast item at select locations: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites.

According to reports from Delish, the item, which comes in a four-pack, is made with whole eggs, chorizo sausage, and a mixture of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Chick-fil-A, which encourages its guests to opt for chicken and less beef, is testing the item in select markets with the hopes that its consumers will love the new breakfast option.

Later, if they determine the item is a hit, Chick-Fil-A locations across the nation will begin selling them. In addition, this new menu item comes just in time as parents and their children are returning to school in the coming days.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on the go without sacrificing taste,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc., in an official statement about the new menu item.

She added: “Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test.”

Starting on August 22, Chick-Fil-A guests in cities such as Augusta, Ga.; Aiken, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Va.; Miami and New Orleans will be able to test out the new item.

Chick-Fil-A gears up to release a new breakfast item, Starbucks set to release beloved Fall items

The new addition comes as hundreds of popular chains and brands release new and familiar pumpkin-spiced items just in time for the upcoming Fall season. For instance, the popular coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with Goldfish for a pumpkin-spiced flavor of the popular children’s snack.

The fall-themed fish will officially hit grocery store shelves across the country on September 1, costing people $3.39 per bag. Other popular companies such as Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme, and Oreo have new items up their sleeve for the change of seasons.

Although we’re still in August, some people can’t wait to grab their sweaters and Uggs as pumpkin spice season looms in the distance. According to swirling rumors, Starbucks’ infamous pumpkin spice latte and other beloved seasonal drinks are returning. In addition, its well-known rival, Dunkin’ Donuts also has some fall treats on deck.

Starbucks fall items will land on menus as early as August 30. The popular coffee chain is bringing back the PSL, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and a reformulated take on the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

As for food, Starbucks is coming out with a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a Pumpkin Scone, and a brand new Owl Cake Pop.

On the other hand, Dunkin’ will launch its fall items even earlier, on August 17. Dunkin’ is bringing back their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin donuts, munchkins, and muffins, along with Maple Sugar Snacking Bacon & Sammy.